Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu Suffers Semi-Final Loss To World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi; India’s Campaign Ends

Hyderabad: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu’s run to the final of the Malaysia Open was thwarted by World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi on Saturday, January 10, as she conceded a defeat in straight games. The two-time Olympic medalist had an impressive run in the competition, but her Chinese opponent outplayed her.

Sindhu had returned to the court after a foot injury kept her away from the sport since October. She hinted at being at her peak with her performances throughout the week, but lost in the semis by 16–21, 15–21.

Sindhu started the first game on the front with her trademark power and reach. Using her cross-court smashes to effect, she took a 9-7 lead early in the game. However, Wang gradually settled into the game, and the scores were soon 13-13. Wang then surged ahead with relentless attacking shots mixed with some well-judged lifts that floated just beyond the reach of the Indian shuttler and sealed off the game eventually.