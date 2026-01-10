Malaysia Open: PV Sindhu Suffers Semi-Final Loss To World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi; India’s Campaign Ends
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu conceded a defeat in the semifinal of the Malaysia Open in straight sets.
Hyderabad: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu’s run to the final of the Malaysia Open was thwarted by World No. 2 Wang Zhi Yi on Saturday, January 10, as she conceded a defeat in straight games. The two-time Olympic medalist had an impressive run in the competition, but her Chinese opponent outplayed her.
Sindhu had returned to the court after a foot injury kept her away from the sport since October. She hinted at being at her peak with her performances throughout the week, but lost in the semis by 16–21, 15–21.
Sindhu started the first game on the front with her trademark power and reach. Using her cross-court smashes to effect, she took a 9-7 lead early in the game. However, Wang gradually settled into the game, and the scores were soon 13-13. Wang then surged ahead with relentless attacking shots mixed with some well-judged lifts that floated just beyond the reach of the Indian shuttler and sealed off the game eventually.
The second game saw a similar script to Sindhu's propelled ahead till mid-break. Wang showed some aggression after the break and attacked on the backhand side of her opponent and regained control of the proceedings. Sindhu sprayed her shots wide and into the net to emerge triumphant in the match eventually.
With Sindhu’s loss, India’s campaign in the tournament came to an end as Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, and doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also exited from the tournament earlier.
“I think it was good that starting the season with a really good performance, I think that it gives me a lot of confidence and motivation as well, especially after coming back from an injury and I think it’s important that I keep going the same way and get this confidence going,” she signed off,” Sindhu said after her loss.