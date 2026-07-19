Major League Cricket 2026: Los Angeles Knight Riders Outplay Washington Freedom By One Run In Thrilling Final
Sunil Narine and Jason Holder shone with the ball for the Los Angeles Knight Riders.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) showed composure against Washington Freedom (WF) in a thrilling title clash of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 at the Oakland Coliseum in California on Sunday. The Knight Riders overcame four league-stage defeats to finish second in the points table. The team then defeated the San Francisco Unicorns in the Qualifier and outplayed Washington Freedom by only one run in the final to clinch the silverware.
Defending 165, the Knight Riders restricted the opposition to 163/9 despite an explosive knock of 53 off 24 balls from Obus Pienaar. Sunil Narine was named as Man of the Match for his impressive figures of 3/13 from four overs.
𝐔𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 👑 pic.twitter.com/kGyTcWfO1E— Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 19, 2026
Freedom were in need of 14 runs from the final over, and Pienaar kept the team’s hopes alive by launching Shadley van Schalkwyk’s first delivery for six to complete his half-century. Schalkwyk then earned two wickets on consecutive deliveries, dismissing Pienaar and Ian Holland. Lockie Ferguson struck a boundary later over in the over, and the equation was down to three runs needed from just one delivery. Lahiru Milantha completed one run but was run out while taking second.
WHAT A BATTLE ⚔️ LA KNIGHT RIDERS GET THEIR INAUGURAL MLC CHAMPIONSHIP WIN 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Y1B4uB9xmA— Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) July 19, 2026
Batting first, LAKR were bundled out on 164 as Ben Dwarshuis picked three wickets to dismantle the opposition. Andre Fletcher (47) and Colin Munro (40) were the major contributors for LAKR. Matthew Tromp scored 39 runs from 21 deliveries. Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary and Rachin Ravindra picked two wickets each.
While chasing 164, WF fell just one run short. Obus Pienaar was the highest-scorer with half-century while Andries Gous also came up with a crucial contribution of 40 runs. Sunil Narine and Jason Holder played a crucial role for LAKR with three wickets each. Shadley van Schalkwyk scalped two wickets.
Maiden MLC title for LAKR
LAKR won the Major League Cricket title for the first time in the tournament’s history. MI New York have won the two titles. Washington Freedom has won just a single edition in 2024.