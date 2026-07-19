ETV Bharat / sports

Major League Cricket 2026: Los Angeles Knight Riders Outplay Washington Freedom By One Run In Thrilling Final

Hyderabad: Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) showed composure against Washington Freedom (WF) in a thrilling title clash of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2026 at the Oakland Coliseum in California on Sunday. The Knight Riders overcame four league-stage defeats to finish second in the points table. The team then defeated the San Francisco Unicorns in the Qualifier and outplayed Washington Freedom by only one run in the final to clinch the silverware.

Defending 165, the Knight Riders restricted the opposition to 163/9 despite an explosive knock of 53 off 24 balls from Obus Pienaar. Sunil Narine was named as Man of the Match for his impressive figures of 3/13 from four overs.

Freedom were in need of 14 runs from the final over, and Pienaar kept the team’s hopes alive by launching Shadley van Schalkwyk’s first delivery for six to complete his half-century. Schalkwyk then earned two wickets on consecutive deliveries, dismissing Pienaar and Ian Holland. Lockie Ferguson struck a boundary later over in the over, and the equation was down to three runs needed from just one delivery. Lahiru Milantha completed one run but was run out while taking second.