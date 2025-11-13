Maiden Edition Of Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals Kicks Off In Bengaluru
The tournament will see participation of over 900 players in age and skill categories ranging from under 12 to under 70+ from over 20 states.
Published : November 13, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: The maiden edition of the Indian Pickleball Nationals, sponsored by Sabala and hosted by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and Karnataka Pickleball Association (KPA), was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Thursday.
The tournament, which will be held from November 13 to 16 at the Sports School, was inaugurated by Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, president of IPA; Harsha, president of KPA; Gunaranjan Shetty, president of Karnataka Wrestling Association; former BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj; Arjuna Awardee swimmer Nisha Millett and Eenadu Karnataka senior manager Prakash V on behalf of Sabala.
This is the first national competition after the IPA was granted official National Sports Federation (NSF) recognition by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Over 900 pickleball players from over 20 states are participating in the tournament, which is organised in men's, women's, and mixed formats in age and skill categories ranging from under 12 to under 70+.
"It is a historic moment that the Pickleball National Championship is being organised for the first time after IPA was recognised. I congratulate the KPA on this occasion and appreciate Sabala Millets, the main sponsors of our tournament," Bhullar said.
"It is a matter of pride and joy for all of us that the Indian Pickleball Championship is being organised in Bengaluru. Since a lot of people are getting involved in the event, I hope to see this game in the Olympics in the future. I have also tried playing pickleball, which is a recreational sport for all ages," said Millet, wishing the participants.
"Organising a national championship tournament is not an easy task, so I would like to thank the KPA and its president, Harsha. I would also like to congratulate the National Sports School for providing the court facilities to promote pickleball. Sponsorship and broadcasting are equally important for any sport. I would like to thank the Sabala team for their cooperation on this occasion. May Sabala Millets be strong and reach every household," Shetty said.
Raj said, "Sports is the only language to boost the morale of the youth and to keep them from going astray. Children who are passionate about sports usually do not go astray. Pickleball is not an expensive sport, and people of any age group can participate in it. The IPA is doing a great job. The state government is also promoting the sport. When I was the mayor, we renovated about 100 stadiums."
Sabala is a wellness and lifestyle brand committed to empowering active living through products and initiatives that celebrate movement, mindfulness, and balance. Its collaboration with the Indian Pickleball Nationals reflects a shared vision of fostering inclusivity, health, and empowerment through sport.
