Maiden Edition Of Sabala Indian Pickleball Nationals Kicks Off In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The maiden edition of the Indian Pickleball Nationals, sponsored by Sabala and hosted by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA) and Karnataka Pickleball Association (KPA), was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The tournament, which will be held from November 13 to 16 at the Sports School, was inaugurated by Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, president of IPA; Harsha, president of KPA; Gunaranjan Shetty, president of Karnataka Wrestling Association; former BBMP Mayor Sampath Raj; Arjuna Awardee swimmer Nisha Millett and Eenadu Karnataka senior manager Prakash V on behalf of Sabala.

This is the first national competition after the IPA was granted official National Sports Federation (NSF) recognition by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Over 900 pickleball players from over 20 states are participating in the tournament, which is organised in men's, women's, and mixed formats in age and skill categories ranging from under 12 to under 70+.

"It is a historic moment that the Pickleball National Championship is being organised for the first time after IPA was recognised. I congratulate the KPA on this occasion and appreciate Sabala Millets, the main sponsors of our tournament," Bhullar said.