Mahela Jayawardene Joins Delhi Capitals In New Role After Leaving Mumbai Indians
Sri Lanka legend and three-time IPL-winning coach Mahela Jayawardene has been appointed as WPL Director of Cricket by Delhi Capitals.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals on Friday made a new announcement as they roped in Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene as the Director of Cricket for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) team ahead of the 2027 season.
In his new role, Jayawardene will oversee all the cricketing matters for the franchise. His tasks will include team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development, according to a press release by the franchise.
Jayawardene featured for the Sri Lankan national side in 149 Tests and 448 One-Day Internationals, scoring 11,814 and 12,650 runs, respectively. He led Sri Lanka to the 2014 World T20 title.
A T20 World Cup winner. Our former Captain. And one of the legends of the game 🐅 Welcome back home, Mahela 💙❤️ https://t.co/6vr4E3u3Xc— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 20, 2026
Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals and Chairman of GMR Sports, said that they have to strengthen the cricketing approach of the franchise.
“Delhi Capitals has been at the forefront of the Women's Premier League journey, and our ambition has always been to build a team that sets high standards both on and off the field. As women's cricket continues to grow, we see an exciting opportunity to further strengthen our cricketing approach, build on the foundations already established and create a team that consistently challenges for the title.
“Mahela's appointment brings an added dimension of experience and strategic leadership to the women's setup. His understanding of the modern game and experience in building competitive teams will be valuable in taking Delhi Capitals Women to the next level.
In an IPL career that spanned around 80 matches, 1,802 runs, including a century and 10 fifties in 78 innings, Mahela played for DC from 2012-13, featuring in 31 matches, scoring 666 runs at an average of 24.67 and a strike rate of 109.00, with five fifties.
Parth Jindal, Chairman and Co-owner of Delhi Capitals and Founder of JSW Sports, also praised the Sri Lankan legend.
“Mahela is one of the finest cricketing minds in the game, and his record as a player, captain and coach speaks for itself. We are delighted to welcome him to the DC family and look forward to the experience and perspective he brings to the group.”