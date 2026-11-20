ETV Bharat / sports

Mahela Jayawardene Joins Delhi Capitals In New Role After Leaving Mumbai Indians

File photo: Mahela Jayawardene ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals on Friday made a new announcement as they roped in Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene as the Director of Cricket for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) team ahead of the 2027 season.

In his new role, Jayawardene will oversee all the cricketing matters for the franchise. His tasks will include team strategy, talent identification, and player and coaching staff development, according to a press release by the franchise.

Jayawardene featured for the Sri Lankan national side in 149 Tests and 448 One-Day Internationals, scoring 11,814 and 12,650 runs, respectively. He led Sri Lanka to the 2014 World T20 title. Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Co-Owner of Delhi Capitals and Chairman of GMR Sports, said that they have to strengthen the cricketing approach of the franchise. “Delhi Capitals has been at the forefront of the Women's Premier League journey, and our ambition has always been to build a team that sets high standards both on and off the field. As women's cricket continues to grow, we see an exciting opportunity to further strengthen our cricketing approach, build on the foundations already established and create a team that consistently challenges for the title.