Maharashtra Government Felicitates Three Players From State For Winning Women's World Cup

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on behalf of his government, felicitated three players from the state, who were part of the Indian Women's team that won their maiden ICC ODI Women's World Cup.

India defeated South Africa in a pulsating final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, to lift their first ICC Trophy. Fadnavis felicitated star batter and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who hails from Sangli district in western Maharashtra. He also felicitated Jemimah Rodrigues, whose century helped India storm into the final, and all-rounder Radha Yadav. Both Jemimah and Radha hail from Mumbai.

The Chief Minister also felicitated head coach Amol Muzumdar, who also hails from Mumbai and represented it in the domestic circuit. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik, former India cricketer Diana Edulji and Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate were present on the occasion.