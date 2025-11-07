Maharashtra Government Felicitates Three Players From State For Winning Women's World Cup
The Indian Women's team won their first ODI World Cup by beating South Africa in the summit clash.
Published : November 7, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on behalf of his government, felicitated three players from the state, who were part of the Indian Women's team that won their maiden ICC ODI Women's World Cup.
India defeated South Africa in a pulsating final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on November 2, to lift their first ICC Trophy. Fadnavis felicitated star batter and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who hails from Sangli district in western Maharashtra. He also felicitated Jemimah Rodrigues, whose century helped India storm into the final, and all-rounder Radha Yadav. Both Jemimah and Radha hail from Mumbai.
The Chief Minister also felicitated head coach Amol Muzumdar, who also hails from Mumbai and represented it in the domestic circuit. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Mumbai Cricket Association President Ajinkya Naik, former India cricketer Diana Edulji and Maharashtra Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate were present on the occasion.
On Thursday, Maharashtra Minister for Higher and Technical Education and Guardian Minister of Sangli district Chandrakant Patil had congratulated the parents of Smriti Mandhana. He went on to say, the joy after India's victory was the highest moment in his life.
Patil went to the house of Mandhanas in Sangli and specially congratulated her parents. The victorious Indian team had earlier met President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
