Shocking! Maharashtra Cricketer Dies Of Heart Attack During Live Match
A shocking incident has cast a pall of grief over the world of sports as a cricketer passed away on the cricket field.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Ratnagiri: A shocking incident has cast a pall of gloom over the sports world. Pravin Baban Pawar, who ran a sports equipment shop in the Maruti Mandir area of Ratnagiri city and was a renowned player in local tennis and cricket, tragically passed away due to a severe heart attack while playing a cricket match. His sudden death at the young age of 40 has caused deep sorrow in Ratnagiri's sports community, and cricket enthusiasts are expressing that this is truly a dark day for tennis cricket.
What happened in the match?
Pravin Pawar, a resident of Pomendi Budruk near Ratnagiri city, was widely known as an excellent athlete. He had gone to Chinchkhari in the taluka on Friday to participate in a cricket tournament. As usual, Pravin, full of enthusiasm, was about to bat when he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed to the ground within moments. Witnessing this incident, the players and spectators on the field were deeply shocked. His teammates immediately rushed him to the hospital without delay. However, after examination, the doctors declared him dead. This sudden incident cast a pall of grief over those present.
Popular amongst the colleagues
For many years, Pravin Pawar had made a distinct mark in local tennis ball cricket tournaments with his powerful performance. He was known as an aggressive batsman and a reliable bowler. His determination on the field, his immense love for the game, and his affectionate relationships with his teammates made him a favourite among everyone. Through his shop, 'Yuva Sports,' located in the Maruti Mandir area of the city, he encouraged countless young people to participate in sports. By providing players with the right equipment, he made a significant contribution to promoting the local sports culture. As a result, he had a large circle of friends in both the business and sports communities.
Praveen also worked in the field of journalism
Notably, about fifteen years ago, Praveen had also worked in the field of journalism. Because of this, he had close contact with various sections of society. He was currently residing with his family in the Kasop area, while his ancestral home is in Pomendi Budruk. This further blow to the family, coming just months after the death of his father, has proven extremely painful. Praveen Pawar is survived by his mother, wife, son, and daughter. His untimely death has brought immense grief to his family, and heartfelt tributes are being offered from the sports community in Ratnagiri.