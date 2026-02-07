ETV Bharat / sports

Shocking! Maharashtra Cricketer Dies Of Heart Attack During Live Match

Ratnagiri: A shocking incident has cast a pall of gloom over the sports world. Pravin Baban Pawar, who ran a sports equipment shop in the Maruti Mandir area of ​​Ratnagiri city and was a renowned player in local tennis and cricket, tragically passed away due to a severe heart attack while playing a cricket match. His sudden death at the young age of 40 has caused deep sorrow in Ratnagiri's sports community, and cricket enthusiasts are expressing that this is truly a dark day for tennis cricket.

What happened in the match?

Pravin Pawar, a resident of Pomendi Budruk near Ratnagiri city, was widely known as an excellent athlete. He had gone to Chinchkhari in the taluka on Friday to participate in a cricket tournament. As usual, Pravin, full of enthusiasm, was about to bat when he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed to the ground within moments. Witnessing this incident, the players and spectators on the field were deeply shocked. His teammates immediately rushed him to the hospital without delay. However, after examination, the doctors declared him dead. This sudden incident cast a pall of grief over those present.