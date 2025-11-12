ETV Bharat / sports

MCA In Talks With RCB To Offer Pune As Home Ground For Upcoming IPL Season

“We are currently in talks with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for hosting their home matches in the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium in Gahunje on the outskirts of the city. We have offered to host their matches at our stadium,” Advocate Kamlesh Pisal, Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary, told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) might end up playing all their matches for the upcoming IPL season in Pune. The shift might occur due to the Chinnaswamy Stadium’s ongoing suspension after the June 4 stampede during RCB’s victory parade.

Royal Challenges Bengaluru won their maiden Indian Premier League title this season, putting an end to a drought of 17 years. Team’s biggest star and the batter who has been with the franchise since the start of the tournament - Virat Kohli was seen getting emotional after the title run. Hence, it would have been a special moment for the team if they had played all their matches at home venue after winning the IPL 2026. However, it looks like fans will miss the scenario.

Also, it will be the first time that RCB will be playing all of their matches away from home, while other teams will be playing their fixtures on their traditional home grounds. The only other exception was in the 2009 edition, when the entire tournament moved to South Africa.

The possibility has opened up, as there might be an issue regarding hosting the match at M Chinnaswamy due to the stampede that occurred at the venue during the RCB’s victory parade on June 4. An investigation took place after the incident, and the investigating commission stated that the "design and structure" of the stadium are inherently "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings.