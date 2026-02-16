ETV Bharat / sports

Freestyle Chess World Championship: Magnus Carlsen Clinches 21st World Title Defeating Fabiano Caruana

Hyderabad: Magnus Carlsen has won the Freestyle Chess World Championship, defeating Fabiano Caruana in the title decider on Sunday to add another world title to his illustrious career. He defeated Fabiano Caruana 2.5–1.5 in the final to win the newly started FIDE Freestyle Chess World Championship.

The match started with two draws, but Carlsen took a decisive lead in the third match, edging out his opponent with black pieces. He then held out a draw in the fourth match to win the contest. Carlsen was in a difficult position in the third match, but he managed to turn it around and emerged triumphant, which turned out to be decisive in lifting the title.

“Not certainly one of my more convincing wins today, but it feels great to win on a bit of an off day, and most of all I’m just happy to be done!” the Norwegian star reacted after winning the title decider.