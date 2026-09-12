Magnus Carlsen Shows Heartwarming Gesture; Gives His GCL Player of the Match Award To Vidit Gujarathi
Alpine APL Pipers beat FYERS American Gambits 9-7 in the Global Chess League.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 11:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Magnus Carlsen came up with a heartwarming gesture on Friday as he decided to hand over his Player Of The Match award to Vidit Gujarathi in the Global Chess League. The gesture took place after Alpine APL Pipers beat FYERS American Gambits 9-7.
The World No.1 spoke from the heart right after receiving the award and said that Vidit deserves the honour more than him.
"To win, I will say though, that as much as I'm happy with the game and happy with the win, uh, I do not deserve this player of the match as much as the man who won us the match, so I would like to. Respectfully pass on the trophy to Vidit," Carlsen said.
"I do not deserve this 'player of the match [trophy]' as much as the man who won us the match," says Magnus Carlsen as he gives his trophy to Vidit Gujrathi.#TechMGCL #BeyondTheMove pic.twitter.com/X5PwY2SQbQ— chess24 (@chess24com) September 11, 2026
Vidit also reacted to Carlsen on his ‘X’ handle.
"This one is special. Getting appreciation from the G.O.A.T. himself! Thanks Magnus," he wrote in his post.
How did the match go?
World No. 1 Carlsen put an end to Javokhir Sindarov’s three-match winning streak while his teammate Vidit Gujrathi beat Daniil Dubov in a thrilling endgame. Thanks to the effort from Carlsen and a decisive win by Vidit, defending champions Alpine APL Pipers outplayed FYERS American Gambits 9-7 in the penultimate round of the tournament.
Both teams had begun the ninth round on level in terms of both match and game points. Carlsen dominated Sindarov on the icon board, maintaining control throughout the 36-move contest.
On the Superstar men’s board, Vidit and Dubov were engaged in an intense contest that boiled down to time pressure. The Indian Grandmaster maintained his composure in a 96-move contest. He made effective use of an extra knight and pawn against Dubov’s rook to secure a crucial victory.
GCL 2026 standings
Gangdes Grandmastes are at the top of the standings with 18 match points and 88 game points. Alpine APL Pipers are in second position with 18 match points and 82 game points from nine games. FYERS American Gambits are in third place with 15 match points and 80 game points.