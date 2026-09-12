ETV Bharat / sports

Magnus Carlsen Shows Heartwarming Gesture; Gives His GCL Player of the Match Award To Vidit Gujarathi

Hyderabad: Magnus Carlsen came up with a heartwarming gesture on Friday as he decided to hand over his Player Of The Match award to Vidit Gujarathi in the Global Chess League. The gesture took place after Alpine APL Pipers beat FYERS American Gambits 9-7.

The World No.1 spoke from the heart right after receiving the award and said that Vidit deserves the honour more than him.

"To win, I will say though, that as much as I'm happy with the game and happy with the win, uh, I do not deserve this player of the match as much as the man who won us the match, so I would like to. Respectfully pass on the trophy to Vidit," Carlsen said.

Vidit also reacted to Carlsen on his ‘X’ handle.

"This one is special. Getting appreciation from the G.O.A.T. himself! Thanks Magnus," he wrote in his post.