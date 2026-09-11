Magnus Carlsen Selects Sindarov As Favourite For World Chess Championship Title
Norwiegan Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen has picked Javokhir Sindarov as favourite to win the World Championship.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has named Javokhir Sindarov favourite for the World Championship but also mentioned that D Gukesh should not look at his title defence as a burden.
Gukesh will square off against challenger Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the upcoming World Chamopionship tie which will be hosted in Geneva, Switzerland from November 24 to December 12.
"Chess is a highly psychological game, so it probably won't take a lot to potentially place some doubts in Sindarov's mind and some confidence for Gukesh. Obviously, as it stands, there's no question that Sindarov is the favoruite," Carlsen said on the sidelines of the ongoing Global Chess League.
"I think the word defend is really not a good place to begin, because in terms of how Gukesh has played for the last couple of years, he should not be in a position where he has to defend anything. He should be in a position where he has everything to gain," he added.
Carlsen also added that Gukesh should take advantage early in the contest .
"If Sindarov is ahead early on, it's probably very, very bad news for Gukesh. If Gukesh is ahead early on, he automatically becomes a significant favourite. That's how these matches work,” he said.
Gukesh had faced a difficult season in 2026 not finding much of the success in the tournaments he played. He finished 10th in the Tata Masters with a score of 6.5/13. In the Prague International Chess Festival, he is at the ninth position from ten candidates in the Masters Section.
Next, in the Norway Chess, he finished last in the fray of six players. Next, he finished at the last position in the Chennai Grand Masters with four draws and three losses.
How is the format of the Chess World Championship final?
The World Chess Championship is played between the two teams. A total of 14 classical games are played in the final and the first player to score 7.5 points to win the title. Also, both the players are 20-year-old and it is the youngest world championship match in history.