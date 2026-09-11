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Magnus Carlsen Selects Sindarov As Favourite For World Chess Championship Title

Hyderabad: World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has named Javokhir Sindarov favourite for the World Championship but also mentioned that D Gukesh should not look at his title defence as a burden.

Gukesh will square off against challenger Sindarov of Uzbekistan in the upcoming World Chamopionship tie which will be hosted in Geneva, Switzerland from November 24 to December 12.

"Chess is a highly psychological game, so it probably won't take a lot to potentially place some doubts in Sindarov's mind and some confidence for Gukesh. Obviously, as it stands, there's no question that Sindarov is the favoruite," Carlsen said on the sidelines of the ongoing Global Chess League.

"I think the word defend is really not a good place to begin, because in terms of how Gukesh has played for the last couple of years, he should not be in a position where he has to defend anything. He should be in a position where he has everything to gain," he added.

Carlsen also added that Gukesh should take advantage early in the contest .