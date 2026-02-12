ETV Bharat / sports

Madras High Court Orders MS Dhoni To Pay ₹10 Lakh For Translating,Transcribing Documents In Defamation Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered Mahendra Singh Dhoni to pay Rs 10 lakh as a fee for converting CD into written form in a defamation case filed against retired IPS officer Sampath Kumar, seeking Rs 100 crore in damages. The High Court had ordered the transcription of the CD documents related to this case, which was filed in 2014. It had also imposed a condition that a fee be paid for it.

The case was heard by Justice R.N. Manjula in the Madras High Court today, and she said that pursuant to an earlier order dated October 28, 2025, the translator and typist had taken up the task of transcribing the CD related to the case. The interpreter informed the court that it was a humongous task and it took three to four months.

Thus, Justice Manjula ordered the petitioner, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, to pay Rs. 10 lakh as translation fee to the Chief Justice Relief Fund by March 12, considering the time and manpower involved in the work. She also ordered the translator and typist to complete the translation work by the 3rd week of March, and adjourned the hearing to March 12.

What is the whole incident?