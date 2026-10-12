ETV Bharat / sports

Maaya Rajeshwaran Shatters Sania Mirza's Historic Record With Title Run With Her Maiden Pro Singles Title Victory

Hyderabad: A new sensation named Maaya Rajeshwaran is rising in the Indian tennis world. The youngster showed her prowess on Sunday, winning her maiden pro singles title. But more importantly, she broke Sania Mirza’s 22-year-old record. She clinched the W35 Lagos tournament in Portugal, defeating Spain’s Celia Cervino Ruiz 6-4, 6-2 in the final. She became the youngest Indian woman to win a W35-level singles title, a record previously held by Sania.

Mirza’s breakthrough came in 2004 in Lagos, Nigeria, while Maaya achieved the feat on October 11, 2026. Both players were 17, but the difference was just of a few months. Maaya achieved the feat at the age of 17 years and three months, while the Indian tennis maestro had achieved the milestone at the age of 17 years and 10 months.

Maaya has been rising on the Indian tennis circuit in recent years and has also appeared in the junior section of the Grand Slam tournaments. The title run has shown her ability to compete against higher-ranked players.

Maaya resumed her campaign in the qualifying round and strung a series of impressive victories to lift the title. Her biggest win came in the opening round when she scripted an upset against the top seed Justina Mikulskyte, ranked No. 246 in the world. She beat her opponent in two straight sets, 7-6(1), 6-1.

She followed up the victory with a 6-2, 6-0 victory against Berta Bonardi of Argentina in the second round. She then outplayed eighth seed Tian Jialin 6-2, 6-1 to book a berth in the semifinal.

Maaya made it into the final after receiving a walkover against Britain’s Britt Du Pree in the semi-finals. In the title clash, she registered a 6-4, 6-2 victory in straight sets against Cervino Ruiz in the title clash.

Maaya also lifted the silverware in the doubles while pairing with Ukraine’s Yelyzaveta Kotliar. The pair beat the duo of Min Liu and Carlotta Moccia 0-6, 6-2, 10-7 in the deciding super tie-break.