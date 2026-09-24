ETV Bharat / sports

Luke Williams Replace Lisa Keightley As Mumbai Indians Head Coach Ahead Of WPL 2027

Williams expressed his excitement over being appointed as the head coach of the franchise.

Williams was the head coach of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) when they won the WPL title in 2024. He was also part of the franchise in 2025 but stepped away to focus on Adelaide Strikers in WBBL.

Hyderabad: Women’s Premier League (WPL) franchise Mumbai Indians announced the departure of Lisa Keightley from the role of the head coach. They also have named Luke Williams as the head coach replacing Keightley in the significant role.

"I'm really excited to be joining Mumbai Indians, a respected and successful organisation, and working with this talented group of players and support staff. We have a great opportunity to build something together, play an exciting brand of cricket and compete for success,” Williams said in a statement by Mumbai Indians.

Keightley’s tenure with MI

Keightley was signed by MI before the start of the WPL 2026 as Edwards had stepped down from the position after being appointed as England head coach. MI finished at the fourth place in the league stage with three wins, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Keightley, who has featured in nine Tests, 82 ODIs and one T20Is will continue to be the head coach of the Sydney Thunder in the WBBL along with her work for Cricket Australia.

"Luke is a proven winner and brings with him rich experience, a deep understanding of the women's game, and a strong commitment to developing players. I am confident that, with Luke's guidance and Harman's leadership, they will continue to grow, achieve greater success, and inspire young girls everywhere to dream big,” MI owner Nita Ambani.

Williams has a task ahead of him to finalise the retentions before the deadline of September 28. The mini auction for the WPL 2027 will be held in Kochi on October 28 and the team will be aiming to capitalise their budget to build a solid squad.