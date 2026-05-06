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LSG IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Can Lucknow Qualify For Playoffs Despite Six Straight Losses?

The team has struggled this season despite boasting a quality bowling attack, as their batters have faltered. The team is in a very vulnerable position with just four points from nine matches and are almost out of the race to the playoffs.

Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the match no.47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. It was the team's sixth consecutive loss in the tournament. They posted a total of 228 batting first, thanks to a blazing 63 from 21 deliveries by Nicholas Pooran. The defeat has also put a dent in their chances to qualify for the playoffs.

Notably, ever since IPL became a 74-match competition in 2022, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the only team to go into the playoffs with 14 points in the 2024 edition. They grabbed a spot in the top four by edging out others on the basis of a superior net run rate.

Can LSG qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

The franchise had a decent start in the season, winning two out of their first three matches. However, the team then spiralled into a series of defeats, losing six matches in a row. Also, the NRR of -1.076 is the lowest amongst all the teams, and that is another disadvantage they have.

The team now needs to win all their remaining fixtures and reach 14 points by the end of the league stage. Thus, one more loss will officially eliminate them from the playoff race. Also, the 14 points won’t guarantee them to reach the playoffs as they will need a NRR boost and the result of the other matches to go in their favour.

LSG's top performers

Mitchell Marsh has been the leading run-getter for the team so far, accumulating 256 runs with an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 139.13. Prince Yadav has shone with the ball for them, taking 13 wickets from nine matches so far with an economy of 8.06.

LSG’s upcoming IPL 2026 fixtures