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LSG IPL 2026 Playoff Qualification Scenario: Can Lucknow Qualify For Playoffs Despite Six Straight Losses?

Lucknow Super Giants have suffered six defeats in a row, and their last loss came against the Mumbai Indians.

IPL playoffs qualification scenario
File Photo: Lucknow Super Giants (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the match no.47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. It was the team's sixth consecutive loss in the tournament. They posted a total of 228 batting first, thanks to a blazing 63 from 21 deliveries by Nicholas Pooran. The defeat has also put a dent in their chances to qualify for the playoffs.

The team has struggled this season despite boasting a quality bowling attack, as their batters have faltered. The team is in a very vulnerable position with just four points from nine matches and are almost out of the race to the playoffs.

IPL 2026 qualification benchmark

14 points (7 wins): Minimum realistic cutoff

16 points (8 wins): Safe zone

Notably, ever since IPL became a 74-match competition in 2022, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the only team to go into the playoffs with 14 points in the 2024 edition. They grabbed a spot in the top four by edging out others on the basis of a superior net run rate.

Can LSG qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs?

The franchise had a decent start in the season, winning two out of their first three matches. However, the team then spiralled into a series of defeats, losing six matches in a row. Also, the NRR of -1.076 is the lowest amongst all the teams, and that is another disadvantage they have.

The team now needs to win all their remaining fixtures and reach 14 points by the end of the league stage. Thus, one more loss will officially eliminate them from the playoff race. Also, the 14 points won’t guarantee them to reach the playoffs as they will need a NRR boost and the result of the other matches to go in their favour.

LSG's top performers

Mitchell Marsh has been the leading run-getter for the team so far, accumulating 256 runs with an average of 28.44 and a strike rate of 139.13. Prince Yadav has shone with the ball for them, taking 13 wickets from nine matches so far with an economy of 8.06.

LSG’s upcoming IPL 2026 fixtures

DateTeamsTimeVenue
May 7LSG vs RCB7:30 PM IST Lucknow
May 10CSK vs LSG3:30 PM ISTChennai
May 15LSG vs CSK7:30 PM IST Lucknow
May 19 RR vs LSG7:30 PM ISTJaipur
May 23LSG vs PBKS7:30 PM IST Lucknow

TAGGED:

PLAYOFFS QUALIFICATION SCENARIOS
LSG IPL 2026 PLAYOFFS QUALIFICATION
IPL PLAYOFFS QUALIFICATION
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS IPL PLAYOFFS
IPL 2026

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