Mukul Choudhary Reveals His Cricket Journey Started Even Before His Father’s Marriage
The young sensation from Rajasthan, Mukul Choudhary, grabbed the limelight on Thursday by playing a match-winning knock against the Kolkata Knight Riders.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 9:45 AM IST
Kolkata: Mukul Choudhary was the name making rounds in cricketing circles on Thursday after he played a match-winning knock for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
LSG were in trouble, and they seemed to lose the match, but Mukul played a knock of unbeaten 54 runs from 27 deliveries to help the team script a three-wicket win.
Mukul Choudhary is the next big thing of IPL as Arjun Tendulkar said & he was picked by LSG at just 2.60 crores & he smashed 25.50 crores Cameron Green like a club bowler.— Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) April 9, 2026
LSG needed 53 runs off last 4 overs with Shami & Avesh at non-striker. Mukul❤️🐐
pic.twitter.com/hO7YQ0gt6V
Reflecting on his journey, the LSG batter claimed that his cricketing journey started even before the marriage of his father.
"My journey started when my father was not even married; he dreamed that his son would play cricket. I started at the age group level, but there were no good academies in Sikkim. I played matches in Delhi and Gurugram, and that helped me. When I was playing in U19 match versus UP, it was a low-scoring game, and I made a contribution, so he knew then that I would make it big," Choudhary said after being awarded Player of the Match.
Choudhary held his nerve under a tough situation and guided the team to a win. He stated that his aim was to bat till the last and see what happens.
"My aim was to bat till the last and see what happens. It was only my second match. God has given me this opportunity; there can be pressure, but it is also an opportunity to make a name for myself," he added.
The youngster smashed a total of seven sixes during his unbeaten knock. Reflecting on his aggressive approach, he said that hitting sixes was in his mindset since his younger days.
THIS SHOT BY MUKUL CHOUDHARY WHEN LSG NEEDED 7 FROM 2 BALLS 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/tn9YtcJSw0— SHIPPU KASHYAP (@ShippuK37765) April 9, 2026
"I knew one ball would be in my area, and I needed to hit just one six. From my younger days, I like hitting sixes and not playing along the ground," he quipped.
IPL has produced two thrilling matches in the last two days. Delhi Capitals lost to Gujarat Titans in a last-ball thriller on Wednesday, while LSG secured a three-wicket win on Friday. LSG are at the fifth position in the points table while KKR are at the ninth position in the standings.
Who is Mukul Choudhary?
Mukul Choudhary was one of the breakout stars in the 2025/26 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship, hammering 173 runs with an average of more than 57 with a strike rate of under just 200. Also, his campaign included an impressive knock against Mumbai of 28-ball 54. That performance caught the attention of the IPL scouts, and the auction table saw a battle between the Mumbai Indians and LSG to acquire his services. The latter won the battle, roping him in for a price of INR 2.60 crores.
Also, before showing an impressive outing in the SMAT, he scored more than 600 runs in an age group competiion to catch the attention of the state team.