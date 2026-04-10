ETV Bharat / sports

Mukul Choudhary Reveals His Cricket Journey Started Even Before His Father’s Marriage

Kolkata: Mukul Choudhary was the name making rounds in cricketing circles on Thursday after he played a match-winning knock for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

LSG were in trouble, and they seemed to lose the match, but Mukul played a knock of unbeaten 54 runs from 27 deliveries to help the team script a three-wicket win.

Reflecting on his journey, the LSG batter claimed that his cricketing journey started even before the marriage of his father.

"My journey started when my father was not even married; he dreamed that his son would play cricket. I started at the age group level, but there were no good academies in Sikkim. I played matches in Delhi and Gurugram, and that helped me. When I was playing in U19 match versus UP, it was a low-scoring game, and I made a contribution, so he knew then that I would make it big," Choudhary said after being awarded Player of the Match.

Choudhary held his nerve under a tough situation and guided the team to a win. He stated that his aim was to bat till the last and see what happens.