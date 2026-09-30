Lovlina Borgohain Becomes 1st Indian Woman Boxer To Reach Two Asian Games Boxing Finals
Lovlina Borgohain booked her spot in the final of the women's 75 kg category by beating Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova at the Asian Games.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 3:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lovlina Borgohain scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 as she reached the final of the women's 75 kg category. The Indian pugilist reached the summit clash with a win over Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova in the semi-final. She became the first Indian woman boxer to make it to the final of the Asian Games.
Lovlina edged out Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a split decision. The victory booked her place in the final, and she will now have a chance to get the gold one step further from where she reached in the previous edition.
It was a productive day for India in boxing as Lovlina reached the final while Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhriyal won bronze medals after losing their respective semi-final.
🥊 LOVLINA INTO THE SEMIFINALS! 🇮🇳🔥— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) September 28, 2026
Lovlina Borgohain defeats South Korea’s Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the Women’s 75kg quarterfinal! 💥
🥉 MEDAL CONFIRMED! 🇮🇳#AsianGames2026 #LovlinaBorgohain #Boxing #TeamIndia #IndiaSportsHub pic.twitter.com/dQpHV8YrfQ
Lovlina’s bout in the semi-final
Lovlina and her opponents were both cautious in the opening round, refusing to commit too early. It was a close call, and the first round went in her opponent’s favour with a 2-3 split decision. However, Lovlina bounced back with aggression, and the scores were level with both the boxers heading into the final round.
She came on top in the final round and won by split decision to cruise into the final.
PODIUM SECURED. 🥊— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 28, 2026
Lovlina Borgohain storms into the semifinals with a commanding 5-0 win, securing a medal for India in the Women’s 75kg category!
Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV… pic.twitter.com/KN66FWSeCx
India improve in Hangzhou boxing haul
The three medals on Wednesday took India’s tally to six boxing medals in the 2023 edition. Earlier, India had won one silver and three bronze medals.
Also, a few Indian boxers booked their spot in the final. Parveen Hooda made it into the women's 65kg final, while Ankush Panghal entered the men's 80kg final. All three boxers will play the gold medal match on October 2.
Lovlina in 2023 Asian Games
Lovlina defeated Baison Maneekon of Thailand in the semi-final in the previous edition but came up short against Li Qian of China in the final. She will now aim to improve on her performance this time and finish at the top of the podium.