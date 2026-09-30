ETV Bharat / sports

Lovlina Borgohain Becomes 1st Indian Woman Boxer To Reach Two Asian Games Boxing Finals

Hyderabad: Lovlina Borgohain scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 as she reached the final of the women's 75 kg category. The Indian pugilist reached the summit clash with a win over Kazakhstan's Natalya Bogdanova in the semi-final. She became the first Indian woman boxer to make it to the final of the Asian Games.

Lovlina edged out Natalya Bogdanova 3-2 in a split decision. The victory booked her place in the final, and she will now have a chance to get the gold one step further from where she reached in the previous edition.

It was a productive day for India in boxing as Lovlina reached the final while Priya Ghanghas and Kapil Pokhriyal won bronze medals after losing their respective semi-final.

Lovlina’s bout in the semi-final

Lovlina and her opponents were both cautious in the opening round, refusing to commit too early. It was a close call, and the first round went in her opponent’s favour with a 2-3 split decision. However, Lovlina bounced back with aggression, and the scores were level with both the boxers heading into the final round.