Losing To Girls In Wrestling, Bihar Athlete Shubham Kumar Becomes International Champion, Now Trains Young Talents For Free
After early defeats in wrestling, Shubham Kumar became an international medalist and now trains rural children free while pursuing his Olympic dream, reports Ratnesh Kumar.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
Gaya: If the 23-year-old athlete Shubham Kumar, popularly known as Shubham Pehalwan, is chasing his Olympic dream, it is because he decided to get over his past failures and made his resolve stronger to aim high and emerge a winner. The wrestler from Bihar’s Imamganj block transformed the disappointment of losing wrestling bouts to girls into motivation, eventually becoming an international medal winner in wrestling and powerlifting.
"It was also because I was motivated by watching athletes win medals on television during my childhood. That stirred me to do something so that I can win laurels for my country," says the wrestler who is also devoting time to train children from his Naxal-affected hometown, free of cost.
Shubham approached his teacher while studying at Lord Buddha School in Aurangabad and expressed his desire to play. Under his guidance, he started formal wrestling training. However, his initial experience was far from encouraging.
“My teacher, Tiwari Sir, said ‘You have everything it takes. Start practising.’ During training, I wrestled against girls and lost twice. I felt embarrassed after those defeats. That motivated me to practise much harder. I spent hours training every day and realised that technique is just as important as strength,” said Shubham.
Shubham's foray into serious sports began at the age of 17. Since then, he has excelled in wrestling, powerlifting and kabaddi, winning several medals at the state, national and international levels, including an international gold medal.
Despite financial hardships and family challenges slowing his progress, Shubham remains determined to represent India at the Olympics and then become a national coach in wrestling or powerlifting. "I train rigorously and do whatever it takes to make me perfect so that I can represent the country," he says.
Shubham won his first gold medal at a state-level wrestling competition in Saharsa, Bihar. He later secured his first national medal at the National Wrestling Championship held in Chandigarh in 2017 at the age of 17. His international breakthrough came with a bronze medal at the Under-19 International Wrestling Championship in Nepal. In 2021, he won a gold medal in an international powerlifting competition held in Sri Lanka.
So far, he has won 27 medals across state, national and international competitions.
Beyond his own sporting career, Shubham has launched a free sports academy in Imamganj, a region affected by Left-Wing Extremism. At the academy, he trains children in wrestling, powerlifting, kabaddi and javelin throw without charging any fee, believing the region has immense untapped sporting talent.
"Convincing parents to allow their children to pursue sports was initially difficult. Through constant interaction and awareness campaigns, I encouraged families to support young athletes alongside their education. At least now my efforts are paying off as a positive sporting culture is prevailing in the area," says the young sportsperson.
Children trained by Shubham are already making their mark. His Under-14 kabaddi team won a gold medal at the National Championship in Haridwar. The winning squad included Rishabh Kumar, Ashish Kumar Dangi, Piyush Kumar and Dhruv Kumar.
Shubham believes his students can achieve what he still dreams of. “I am training children in kabaddi, wrestling, javelin throw, powerlifting and other sports. There is no dearth of talent in this Naxal-affected rural region, and that talent is now becoming visible. Our Under-14 kabaddi team won the gold medal at the National Championship in Haridwar,” he says with pride.
He expressed confidence that more athletes from the region would soon represent India at the international level. Expressing concern about the condition of sports infrastructure in rural Bihar, he also says, “The Bihar government is building stadiums, but there are irregularities in their construction. In many of these stadiums, people are tying cattle, which is damaging the grounds. The government needs to improve these facilities at the grassroots level.”
Following the national success in Haridwar, one of Shubham’s teams is now preparing to compete in an international tournament in Kyrgyzstan.
Committed to nurturing young talent from Imamganj, Shubham hopes the next generation of athletes from the region will win medals for India on the world stage very soon. "Despite limited resources, children from rural Bihar have exceptional talent and can achieve success on the global stage with proper training and support," he concludes.
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