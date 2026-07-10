ETV Bharat / sports

Losing To Girls In Wrestling, Bihar Athlete Shubham Kumar Becomes International Champion, Now Trains Young Talents For Free

Gaya: If the 23-year-old athlete Shubham Kumar, popularly known as Shubham Pehalwan, is chasing his Olympic dream, it is because he decided to get over his past failures and made his resolve stronger to aim high and emerge a winner. The wrestler from Bihar’s Imamganj block transformed the disappointment of losing wrestling bouts to girls into motivation, eventually becoming an international medal winner in wrestling and powerlifting.

"It was also because I was motivated by watching athletes win medals on television during my childhood. That stirred me to do something so that I can win laurels for my country," says the wrestler who is also devoting time to train children from his Naxal-affected hometown, free of cost.

Shubham Kumar's training session (ETV Bharat)

Shubham approached his teacher while studying at Lord Buddha School in Aurangabad and expressed his desire to play. Under his guidance, he started formal wrestling training. However, his initial experience was far from encouraging.

“My teacher, Tiwari Sir, said ‘You have everything it takes. Start practising.’ During training, I wrestled against girls and lost twice. I felt embarrassed after those defeats. That motivated me to practise much harder. I spent hours training every day and realised that technique is just as important as strength,” said Shubham.

Medals Shubham Kumar has won (ETV Bharat)

Shubham's foray into serious sports began at the age of 17. Since then, he has excelled in wrestling, powerlifting and kabaddi, winning several medals at the state, national and international levels, including an international gold medal.

Despite financial hardships and family challenges slowing his progress, Shubham remains determined to represent India at the Olympics and then become a national coach in wrestling or powerlifting. "I train rigorously and do whatever it takes to make me perfect so that I can represent the country," he says.