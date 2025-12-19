'Looking Forward To Master Bumrah’s Yorker And Boult’s Swing'; Mohammad Izhar On Getting Picked In IPL Auction (Don't Publish)

ETV Bharat / sports

'Looking Forward To Master Bumrah's Yorker And Boult's Swing'; Mohammad Izhar On Getting Picked In IPL Auction

Mohammad Azhar was picked by Mumbai Indians in IPL auction ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Bihar’s Mohammed Izhar was one of the uncapped Indian players to steal the limelight at the IPL 2026 auction. In the mini auction, the Mumbai Indians bought him for INR 30 lakhs. He belongs to Tuthi town of Supaul district. In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Izhar said that as soon as the Mumbai Indians selected him in the auction, he received more than 250 phone calls on his mobile, and he eventually had to switch it off. Everyone was congratulating him and sending their best wishes after the news broke out and and he wasn’t able to express the joy he felt after receiving the news. Looking to learn from elite pacers in the team Mohammed Izhar said that when any player starts playing the sport, their dream is to play in the IPL and be a part of the Indian team. He is grateful to God for this opportunity and will now try his best whenever he gets a chance to play. His current team includes many legendary fast bowlers, and he is looking forward to learn a lot from them. About Mohammad Azhar (ETV Bharat) Adores Mitchell Starc’s bowling He has always liked fast bowlers. He admires bowlers like Brett Lee and Shoaib Akhtar. His idol is Mitchell Starc, and he follows him.