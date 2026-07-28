CWG 2026: Long Jumpers Sreeshankar And Sathyanathan, 110m Hurdler Shirse Qualify For Finals
Sreeshankar, whose season's best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m in the qualification round Group A.
By PTI
Published : July 28, 2026 at 12:18 AM IST|
Updated : July 28, 2026 at 12:32 AM IST
Glasgow: Murali Sreeshankar needed just one attempt to qualify for the men's long jump final while national record holder Tejas Shirse became the first Indian to qualify for the men's 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.
Another Indian long jumper, Lokesh Sathyanathan, also made it to the final as one of the best 12 in the qualification round.
Sreeshankar, whose season's best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m in the qualification round Group A. The qualification standard has been set at 8m or at least the 12 best performers.
The 27-year-old was the only athlete to earn direct qualification from Group A, while five others made the finals as top-12 best performers.
Sreeshankar, who is hoping to improve on the silver medal that he won in the 2022 edition of the Games, said the conditions were tough.
"Qualification went quite well, it was tricky conditions for everyone. It was cold and windy and it was raining also in between but I qualified in the first attempt, so very excited for the final," Sreeshankar told PTI.
He is on a comeback trail after recovering a career-threatening knee injury -- a ruptured patellar tendon -- in April 2024, for which he underwent a surgery.
The breakdown had robbed him of a highly anticipated maiden appearance at the Paris Olympics.
He recorded his season's best performance only last month in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.
Competing in Group B, Sathyanathan managed a jump of 7.77m in his first attempt. He finished fourth in Group B behind Regan Corrin (7.84m).
Jamaica's Tajay Gayle earned direct qualification with a jump of 8.10m along with Uroy Ryan (8.04m).
The finals will be held on Wednesday. Shirse, meanwhile, finished sixth overall in the heats with a timing of 13.76 seconds. The 24-year-old Shirse finished third in Heat 1, which was topped by overall leader Samuel Bennett of England with a timing of 13.20sec.
The first three in each heat and the next two fastest advance to the final of the competition that will be held later in the day.
Shirse's season's best came last month during the Indian Athletics Series 9 in Ludhiana where he clocked 13.27sec, which is also the current national record.
It was, however, disappointment for India's fastest man Gurindervir Singh who failed to live up to expectations as he crashed out of the men's 100m event. His underwhelming timing of 10.39 seconds left him 28th overall in the heats.
But surprisingly, he seemed to ease up towards the finish line and even gave a thumbs up later on as if he has qualified for the semifinals. Why he chose to take it easy towards the end of his race is not known. The semifinal spots were not to be decided by the positions of the runners in their respective heats but through their timings.
There were 11 heat races in all, and the top 17 qualify for the semifinals where another seven, who have got byes. will join.
Coming into Glasgow with ambitions of becoming the first Indian to break the 10-second barrier, the 25-year-old's effort was far from his best.
Running in Heat 4 from lane five, the Punjab sprinter made a decent start and stayed close to Jamaica's Rohan Watson before fading out in the final 30-35 metres.
Watson powered away to win the heat in 10.13 seconds, with Gurindervir finishing second. Watson was overall ninth and made the semifinals on Tuesday.
His 10.39 seconds was far from his best of 10.09 seconds, a national record that he set at the Federation Cup in Ranchi in May, when he became the first Indian to run under 10.10 seconds.
Ghanaian duo of Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu took the top two qualifying spots with 10.00 seconds and 10.01 seconds, respectively.