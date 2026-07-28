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CWG 2026: Long Jumpers Sreeshankar And Sathyanathan, 110m Hurdler Shirse Qualify For Finals

India's Murali Sreeshankar tops the men's long jump qualifying round group A athletics at the 23rd Commonwealth Games, in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, July 27, 2026. Sreeshankar, whose season's best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m here to earn direct qualification from Group A. ( PTI )

Glasgow: Murali Sreeshankar needed just one attempt to qualify for the men's long jump final while national record holder Tejas Shirse became the first Indian to qualify for the men's 110m hurdles final at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Another Indian long jumper, Lokesh Sathyanathan, also made it to the final as one of the best 12 in the qualification round.

Sreeshankar, whose season's best is 8.38m, jumped 8.01m in the qualification round Group A. The qualification standard has been set at 8m or at least the 12 best performers.

The 27-year-old was the only athlete to earn direct qualification from Group A, while five others made the finals as top-12 best performers.

Sreeshankar, who is hoping to improve on the silver medal that he won in the 2022 edition of the Games, said the conditions were tough.

"Qualification went quite well, it was tricky conditions for everyone. It was cold and windy and it was raining also in between but I qualified in the first attempt, so very excited for the final," Sreeshankar told PTI.

He is on a comeback trail after recovering a career-threatening knee injury -- a ruptured patellar tendon -- in April 2024, for which he underwent a surgery.

The breakdown had robbed him of a highly anticipated maiden appearance at the Paris Olympics.

He recorded his season's best performance only last month in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar.

Competing in Group B, Sathyanathan managed a jump of 7.77m in his first attempt. He finished fourth in Group B behind Regan Corrin (7.84m).

Jamaica's Tajay Gayle earned direct qualification with a jump of 8.10m along with Uroy Ryan (8.04m).