SA vs NZ Live, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Aiden Markram-Dewald Brevis Steady Innings After; South Africa 48/2 After Powerplay

SA vs NZ Live Score: A total of five changes in the playing XI of both sides

Multiple changes in the team combination from both teams tonight. While New Zealand have went in with two changes, South Africa have made three changes to their playing XI. The Blackcaps have brought in Matt Henry and James Neesham. South Africa have brought in Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj in the playing XI.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi