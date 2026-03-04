SA vs NZ Live, T20 World Cup Semifinal: Aiden Markram-Dewald Brevis Steady Innings After; South Africa 48/2 After Powerplay
Published : March 4, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST|
Updated : March 4, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: South Africa are up against New Zealand in the semifinal 1 of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Interestingly, both teams have played 5 matches in the T20 World Cups, with the former emerging triumphant. However, when it comes to the knockout matches in the ICC events, New Zealand have alaways manged to win, which includes two ODI World Cup matches and one Champions Trophy fixture. Also, both teams have never won the T20 World Cup, and they are eyeing their maiden title.
SA vs NZ Live Score: Markram-Brevis Stage Recovery After Two Early Wickets
South Africa are now 48/2 after the first six overs. They lost two wickets quickly, but the duo of Aiden Markram (16) and Dewald Brevis (15) has formed a 36-run partnership so far, helping the team script a recovery. The pair will now aim to boost the scoring momentum and convert the start into a big score.
SA vs NZ Live Score: Two Wickets For South Africa In Quick Succession
South Africa lost two wickets early as Quinton de Kock was dismissed on 10, and then Ryan Rickelton was dismissed on a golden duck by Cole McConchie. Aiden Markram and Dewald Brevis are at the crease, and the responsibility to steady the innings will be on them.
SA vs NZ Live Score: A total of five changes in the playing XI of both sides
Multiple changes in the team combination from both teams tonight. While New Zealand have went in with two changes, South Africa have made three changes to their playing XI. The Blackcaps have brought in Matt Henry and James Neesham. South Africa have brought in Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj in the playing XI.
Playing XI
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson
South Africa: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
SA vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand chose to bowl first after winning toss
New Zealand opted to bowl first after winning the toss against South Africa in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup 2026. Captain Mitchell Santner said that they want to put the team under pressure in the first innings.