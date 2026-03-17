NZ vs SA Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand Suffer Two Blows; Devon Conway Scores Fifty

NZ vs SA Live Score:Dveon Conway advancing towards fifty 81/2 after 10

Although Devon Conway is building his knock steadily and heading towards a half-century, the wickets are falling from the other end. After powerplay, the spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and George Linde bowled a spell which gave the team a much-needed breakthrough. Maharaj dismissed Tom Latham in the seventh over as the batter missed a reverse sweep and was caught at backward point. In the very next over, Linde removed Tim Robinson as the batter played on his stumps.