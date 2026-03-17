NZ vs SA Live Score, 2nd T20I: New Zealand Suffer Two Blows; Devon Conway Scores Fifty
Published : March 17, 2026 at 11:21 AM IST|
Updated : March 17, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: After losing the first T20I of the five-match series, New Zealand are aiming for a comeback in the series. On the other hand, South Africa are aiming to extend their series lead to 2-0. The Kiwis were all out on 91 in the series opener, and they would like to avoid a similar fate again. A new-look South African side is high on confidence with a comprehensive win in the first match.
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NZ vs SA Live Score:Dveon Conway advancing towards fifty 81/2 after 10
Although Devon Conway is building his knock steadily and heading towards a half-century, the wickets are falling from the other end. After powerplay, the spin duo of Keshav Maharaj and George Linde bowled a spell which gave the team a much-needed breakthrough. Maharaj dismissed Tom Latham in the seventh over as the batter missed a reverse sweep and was caught at backward point. In the very next over, Linde removed Tim Robinson as the batter played on his stumps.
NZ vs SA Live Score: New Zealand post 43/0 after 6 overs
Shrugging off the disappointing start from the previous match, the New Zealand openers have given the team a solid start this time. Devon Conway played a knock of 30 runs while Latham is taking a cautious approach from the other end. The duo added 43 runs, and Conway is looking comfortable at the crease.
NZ vs SA Live Score: playing XI of both the teams
South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Wiaan Mulder, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Josh Clarkson, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears