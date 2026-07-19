Japan Open 2026 Final Live Score: PV Sindhu Wins Her First BWF Tour Event In Two Years Defeating Akane Yamguchi
Published : July 19, 2026 at 9:13 AM IST|
Updated : July 19, 2026 at 10:09 AM IST
Hyderabad: PV Sindhu emerged triumphant in the final of the Japan Open against World No.3 Akane Yamaguchi and continued her sensational form in 2026. With the victory, Sindhu becomes the first Indian to win the tournament title. Also, this is her first BWF tour event win after scripting a title run in the Syed Modi International 2024. The Indian shuttler has all smiles on her face after winning the title and looks relieved.
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Japan Open 2026 Final Live Score: Sindhu dictating the proceedings
The ace Indian shuttler is making the opponent run back and forth. That seems to be tiring out Yamaguchi, and Sindhu is cruising ahead. Both the shuttlers were involved in a 44-shot rally. But, considering the age factor, Sindhu needs to close the match in two games. Otherwise, stamina issues might pop up in the decisive game
Japan Open 2026 Final Live Score: Sindhu kicks off the match by winning first game
The Indian shuttler mixed long shots with accurate smashes. She made the Japanese shuttler run back and forth, along with placing accurate returns after tiring her rival out. Thanks to her composure in the clutch moment, Sindhu won the first game by 21-17.
Japan Open 2026 Final Live Score: Sindhu takes narrow lead in neck to neck contest
Sindhu is leading by 9-7 in the first game, but the contest is going neck to neck. While Sindhu is relying on crosscourt smashes, Yamaguchi is faster and sharper on the court. Sindhu twice missed down-the-line smashes and played it wide, but took the lead thanks to two accurate smashes as well.
Japan Open 2026 Final Live Score: Sindhu vs Yamaguchi gets underway
Sindhu holds a narrow 15-14 advantage over the Japanese opponent, and their last encounter came in the Australian Open in June this year, where Yamaguchi won the fixture by 22-20, 21-12.