GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Both Openers Back In Pavillion; Bhuvneshwar And Hazlewood Hunt In Pairs

GT vs RCB Live Score: Pitch report from Ahmedabad

"It's a mixed soil wicket, a mixture of red and black soil. I think that makes it a very, very good batting wicket first up. The first thing I notice when I come and look at it is that it's very even and very flat. That doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be an absolute belter. I think that this might be slightly on the slower side. If you win the toss, I think you're chasing later on. It gets better and better," say Aaron Finch and Ian Bishop at the pitch report.