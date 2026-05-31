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GT vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2026 Final: Both Openers Back In Pavillion; Bhuvneshwar And Hazlewood Hunt In Pairs

IPL 2026 Live Updates
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 31, 2026 at 6:51 PM IST

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Updated : May 31, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST

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Ahmedabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB ) and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, has started, and the former won the toss. RCB chose to bowl after winning the toss and are going with an unchanged playing XI. GT, on the other hand, have made one change as Arshad Khan has replaced R Sai Kishore in the lineup. Notably, RCB beat GT in Qualifier 1 to reach the final, while Shubman Gill and Co. won Qualifier 2 to advance into the final. RCB have a team combination ticking all departments, while GT is reliant on the top order.

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7:02 PM, 31 May 2026 (IST)

GT vs RCB Live Score: Bengaluru chose to bowl after winning the toss

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and have chosen to bowl first. They have gone into the contest with an unchanged playing XI. Gujarat have made one change to the playing XI, including Arshad Khan in place of R Sai Kishore.

Playing XI

RCB: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

GT: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj

6:54 PM, 31 May 2026 (IST)

GT vs RCB Live Score: Pitch report from Ahmedabad

"It's a mixed soil wicket, a mixture of red and black soil. I think that makes it a very, very good batting wicket first up. The first thing I notice when I come and look at it is that it's very even and very flat. That doesn't necessarily mean that it's going to be an absolute belter. I think that this might be slightly on the slower side. If you win the toss, I think you're chasing later on. It gets better and better," say Aaron Finch and Ian Bishop at the pitch report.

Last Updated : May 31, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST

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