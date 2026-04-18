RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Bengaluru To Square Off Against Delhi, Toss At 3 PM
RCB vs DC IPL 2026 (IANS)
Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off against Delhi Capitals in match no. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RCB are in second position in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.503. DC are at the sixth position in the standings with four points and a net run rate of +0.322. Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer with 228 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 158.33.
Prince Yadav has picked up nine wickets for the Delhi Capitals in the tournament so far.