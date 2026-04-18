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RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2026: Bengaluru To Square Off Against Delhi, Toss At 3 PM

IPL 2026 Live Score
RCB vs DC IPL 2026 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST

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Hyderabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will square off against Delhi Capitals in match no. 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. RCB are in second position in the points table with eight points and a net run rate of +1.503. DC are at the sixth position in the standings with four points and a net run rate of +0.322. Virat Kohli has been the leading run-scorer with 228 runs from five matches at a strike rate of 158.33.

Prince Yadav has picked up nine wickets for the Delhi Capitals in the tournament so far.

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RCB VS DC LIVE SCORE
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RCB VS DC LIVE SCORECARD
IPL 2026

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