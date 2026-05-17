PBKS VS RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Score 500-Plus Runs In A Season For Ninth Time, Bengaluru 61/1 After Powerplay
Published : May 17, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST|
Updated : May 17, 2026 at 4:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: With only a few matches to go for the group stage matches in the Indian Premier League, eight teams are still in contention for the four spots to the playoffs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB ) will lock horns against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. While RCB are at the top of the standings in the points table with 16 points from 12 matches, PBKS are in fourth position with 13 points from 12 matches.
If PBKS win today, then they will reach 15 points. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) won't be able to reach the 15 points. So, they would be hoping for RCB to emerge triumphant for them to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.
LIVE FEED
PBKS VS RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal steady innings
After Harpreet Brar dismissed Jacob Bethell early in the innings, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal formed a decisive partnership to steady the innings. Kohli scored 24 runs from 15 deliveries so far, while Padikkal has managed to amass 23 runs from just 14 balls.
PBKS VS RCB Live Score: Jitesh Sharma capatain in abscense of Rajat Patidar, total of four changes across both teams
Jitesh Sharma will lead the Punjab Kings in the absence of Rajat Patidar, who is missing the game. Suyash Sharma is included in the playing XI in place of Patidar, while Romario Shepherd will replace Jacob Duffy. For PBKS, Harpreet Brar and Lockie Ferguson are included in the playing XI.
Playing XI
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma