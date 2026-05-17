PBKS VS RCB Live Score: Virat Kohli Becomes First Player To Score 500-Plus Runs In A Season For Ninth Time, Bengaluru 61/1 After Powerplay

PBKS VS RCB Live Score: Jitesh Sharma capatain in abscense of Rajat Patidar, total of four changes across both teams

Jitesh Sharma will lead the Punjab Kings in the absence of Rajat Patidar, who is missing the game. Suyash Sharma is included in the playing XI in place of Patidar, while Romario Shepherd will replace Jacob Duffy. For PBKS, Harpreet Brar and Lockie Ferguson are included in the playing XI.

Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma