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MI vs RR Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Steady Start

MI vs RR Live Updates
File Photo: Hardik Pandy and Yashasvi Jaiswal (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 24, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST

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Updated : May 24, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

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Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match no. 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. The match is interesting in terms of the playoffs scenario as a RR win will esnure their berth in the playoffs and shut the door to the playoffs for Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, both PBKS and KKR will hope for RR's defeat as it will keep them alive in the race to the playoffs. RR are placed fifth in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.083 while MI have already been elinminated from the playoffs race.

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3:03 PM, 24 May 2026 (IST)

MI vs RR Live Score: Mumbai elect to bowl, total of four changes across both sides

MI have won the toss and chose to bowl. Jasprit Bumrah has given rest and Deepak Chahar replaced him. RR has made three changes bringing in Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag.

2:47 PM, 24 May 2026 (IST)

MI vs RR Live Score: A close matchup in head to head

Both the teams share a close matchup with MI winning 16 matches while RR have won 15 matches. At Wankhede Stadium, MI lead the matchup by 5-4.

Last Updated : May 24, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST

TAGGED:

IPL 2026
MI VS RR IPL 2026
IPL PLAYOFFS SCENARIO
IPL PLAYOFFS QUALIFICATION
MI VS RR LIVE SCORE

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