MI vs RR Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Steady Start
Published : May 24, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST|
Updated : May 24, 2026 at 3:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the match no. 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. The match is interesting in terms of the playoffs scenario as a RR win will esnure their berth in the playoffs and shut the door to the playoffs for Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, both PBKS and KKR will hope for RR's defeat as it will keep them alive in the race to the playoffs. RR are placed fifth in the points table with 14 points from 13 matches and a net run rate of +0.083 while MI have already been elinminated from the playoffs race.
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MI vs RR Live Score: Mumbai elect to bowl, total of four changes across both sides
MI have won the toss and chose to bowl. Jasprit Bumrah has given rest and Deepak Chahar replaced him. RR has made three changes bringing in Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja and Riyan Parag.
MI vs RR Live Score: A close matchup in head to head
Both the teams share a close matchup with MI winning 16 matches while RR have won 15 matches. At Wankhede Stadium, MI lead the matchup by 5-4.