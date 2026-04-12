LSG vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans Chose To Bowl First; Unchanged Lineup For Both Teams
Published : April 12, 2026 at 2:58 PM IST|
Updated : April 12, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Lucknow Super Giants are all set to lock horns against the Gujarat Titans in Match No. 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. LSG are currently at the fifth position in the standings with a total of four points and a net run rate of -0.359. On the other hand, GT are in seventh place in the points table with two points and a net run rate of -0.270. GT dominated the matchup between the two teams, winning four out of the seven encounters while GT have won three matches.
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LSG vs GT Live Score: Gujarat Titans opt to bowl first
Gujarat Titans chose to bowl first after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams have named an unchanged XI. Notably, Mitchell Marsh vs Kagiso Rabada will be a key matchup as Marsh has managed to score only with a strike rate of 130 and an average of 39.