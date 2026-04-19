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KKR vs RR Live Score, IPL 2026: Rajasthan Elect To Bat After Winning Toss

KKR vs RR Live Score
KKR vs RR IPL 2026 (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 19, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST

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Updated : April 19, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST

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Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders will be in search of their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 while playing against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. KKR have lost five of the six matches they have played and are in the last position in the points table. RR is in the third position, winning four of the five matches they have played and is in good form.

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2:44 PM, 19 Apr 2026 (IST)

KKR vs RR Live Score: Kolkata dominates the matchup

KKR have a slight edge against RR, winning 16 matches, while the opposition have emerged victorious in 14 matches. Two of the fixtures ended in a no result. However, considering the current form of both teams, RR looks favourite to win the contest.

Last Updated : April 19, 2026 at 3:01 PM IST

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