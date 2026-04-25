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DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2026: Pathum Nissanka Dismissed By Arshdeep Singh; KL Rahul Continues His Onslaught From Other End

DC vs PBKS Live Score
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : April 25, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST

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Updated : April 25, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST

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Hyderabad: Table-topper Punjab Kings (PBKS) are all set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the match number 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. PBKS have cointinued from the last season and are perfoming in all the departments while for DC, their bowling department has been a cause of concern with lack of a wicket-taking bowler. The match is to be played at the surface where a high-scoring game is expected.

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3:03 PM, 25 Apr 2026 (IST)

DC vs PBKS Live Score: Axar Patel decides to bat after winning the toss

Unlike the trend in the night games, DC have opted to bat after winning the toss. Captain Axar Patel said at the toss that the track will slow down as the game progresses. Both the teams don't want to tweak with their team combination and are going with an unchanged playing XI. This is just the fifth time in 35 matches that the captain winning the toss has opted to bat in IPL 2026.

Most consecutive tosses won in the IPL
9 - SRH (2015-16)
9 - CSK (2019)
9 - DC (2025-26)*
8 - CSK (2018-19)
8 - RR (2023)

Last Updated : April 25, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST

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