CSK vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2026: Josh Inglis On Fire, Lucknow Gets To Aggresive Start
Published : May 10, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST|
Updated : May 10, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings are up against Lucknow Super Giants in the match no. 53 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK are in sixth position in the points table with five wins from 10 matches, while LSG are at the bottom of the points table with just three wins from 10 matches. It is a do-or-die contest for LSG, while a win will boost CSK's chances to advance into the playoffs.
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CSK vs LSG Live Score: Playing XI of both teams
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Josh Inglis, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Aiden Markram, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Urvil Patel, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary
CSK vs LSG Live Score: Chennai chose to bowl, LSG to make two changes
Chennai Super Kings opted to bowl first after winning the toss against Lucknow Super Giants.CSK are playing with the same team while LSG have made two changes in their playing XI. Josh Inglis has come in the playing XI while Avesh Khan came in for Mayank Yadav.