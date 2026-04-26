CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2026: Gujarat Chose To Bowl, Both Teams Make One Change To Playing XI
Published : April 26, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST|
Updated : April 26, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings will be up against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday in the first match of the doub-header day. CSK will aim to continue momentum after after beating Mumbai Indians by 103 runs in their last match while GT will be aiming bounce back after losing previous encounter against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Shubman Gill has been the top performer with the bat for GT while Sanju Samson has impressed with the bat for CSK. Prasidh Krishna has taken most wickets for GT while Anshul Kamboj has been the leading wicket-taker for CSK. A win will strengthen the position of either of the teams in the race to the playoffs.
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CSK vs GT Live Score: Gujarat chose to bowl, both teams make one change
Gujarat Titans chose to bat after winning the toss and both the teams have made one change in their playing XI. Arshad Khan came in for Rahul Tewatia in GT while CSK have brought in Urvil Patel in place of Ayush Mhatre.
CSK vs GT Live Score: Akeal Hosein to be troubled by Gill?
The Caribbean spinner Akeal Hosein has dominated Shubman Gill in the matchup conceding only 29 runs from 31 deliveries while dismissing him twice. The matchup might inspire CSK skipper to introduce him into the attack in the powerplay.