IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: KKR Pays Rs 25.20 Crores For Cameron Green; Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Player At Auction
Published : December 16, 2025 at 2:03 PM IST|
Updated : December 16, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: The mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 will start today from 2:30 PM IST in Abu Dhabi. A total of 369 cricketers will be up for grabs as the teams will aim to fill 77 slots in their squads. The teams have a combined purse of around Rs 237 Crores to add to their squads for the next season. a total of 1355 players were registered for the auction and list was later pruned down to 369. 19 players were added to the list later.
LIVE FEED
IPL Auction Live Updates: Cameron Green To KKR for Rs 25.20 Crores , David Miller Goes To Delhi Capitals
On the expected lines, Cameron Green was the hot pick at the auction. KKR acquired the services of the Australian all-rounder with the highest bid of Rs 25.20 Crores. David Miller was bought by Delhi Capitals at a value of Rs 2 Crores. Three other players - Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, Devon Conway and Sarfaraz Khan went unsold in the batter's set.
However, Green will get only Rs 18 crore as his fee whiile thereamining amount will be added in the BCCI's player welfare fund according to the new auction rules set by the IPL governing council.
IPL Auction Live Updates: Slots available in each team and remaining purse
KKR have most vacant slots in their side as they can bring in 13 players at the auction table while SRH have 10 slots to fill. For Rajasthan Royals, they will have a tough task of filling 9 slots in a budget of Rs 16.05 Crores.
IPL Auction Live Updates: KKR head in the auction with biggest purse, CSK second-highest
Kolkata Knight Riders are heading into the auction with the biggest purse of with an amount of Rs 64.3 Crores while Chennai Super Kings will have a balance of Rs 43.4 crore in their purse.