IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: KKR Pays Rs 25.20 Crores For Cameron Green; Becomes Most Expensive Overseas Player At Auction

IPL Auction Live Updates: Cameron Green To KKR for Rs 25.20 Crores , David Miller Goes To Delhi Capitals

On the expected lines, Cameron Green was the hot pick at the auction. KKR acquired the services of the Australian all-rounder with the highest bid of Rs 25.20 Crores. David Miller was bought by Delhi Capitals at a value of Rs 2 Crores. Three other players - Jake Fraser-McGurk, Prithvi Shaw, Devon Conway and Sarfaraz Khan went unsold in the batter's set.

However, Green will get only Rs 18 crore as his fee whiile thereamining amount will be added in the BCCI's player welfare fund according to the new auction rules set by the IPL governing council.