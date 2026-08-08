India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Devdutt Padikkal's Unbeaten 142 Propels India To 347 For 6; Trail By 6 Runs

India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 2 Live Score: Will Shubman Gill Return?

The India skipper missed Day 1 of the fixture after sustaining an injury to his right ring finger during a practice session. BCCI medical team is keeping a watch on him. India are set to bat on Day 2 of the match, and so Gill's return is under discussion. The update will be known in a while when India will take to bat.