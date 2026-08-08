India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match: Devdutt Padikkal's Unbeaten 142 Propels India To 347 For 6; Trail By 6 Runs
Published : August 8, 2026 at 9:31 AM IST|
Updated : August 8, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are up against Sri Lanka XI in a warm-up game ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting from August 15. The team will be aiming to acclimatise to the spin-friendly conditions on Lankan soil.
Sri Lanka XI declared on their overnight score of 363/8, which they had posted after stumps were drawn on Day 1. The Indian spinner took most of the wickets. Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar picked two wickets each.
At the end of the second day, India were poised at 347 for 6, courtesy an unbeaten 142 by left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal. The Karnataka batter was the cynosure of all eyes at the Nondescript Cricket Club ground in Colombo.
India are coming on the back of a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, where they clean-swept the opposition. However, in the five-match series against England before that, the team suffered a defeat by 4-0.
LIVE FEED
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 2 Live Score: Padikkal Scores Hundred, Jadeja Scores Fifty
Devdutt Padikkal and Ravindra Jadeja were impressive with the bat for the Indian team on the second day of the warm-up game between India and Sri Lanka. Padikkal scored a century while Jadeja also amassed a fifty to take the team to a decent total by the end of the proceedings.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 2 Live Score: India lose two quick wickets after Padikkal's century
Padikkal was retired hurt after scoring 103 runs, but the Indian team suffered two quick blows afterwards, with Rishabh Pant (2) and Dhruv Jurel (1) being dismissed in quick succession. Ravindra Jadeja is heading towards his half-century and the Indian team will aim to go as near as the first innings total by the Sri Lanka XI.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 2 Live Score: Rahul dismissed, Padikkal heading towards century
KL Rahul forged a 96-run partnership for the second wicket while joining hands with Devdutt Padikkal. Rahul was dismissed for 40 runs, but Devdutt is heading towards his century. Also, the Indian team is experimenting with the batting order as this is a practice match, and Ravindra Jadeja has come to bat at No.4.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 2 Live Score: KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steady innings after Jaiswal's dismissal
India suffered an early blow in the form of Yashasvi Jaiswal, but KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal steadied the innings after that. India are at 67/1 at the lunch break, and they will aim to take down the total posted by the Lankan team.
India vs Sri Lanka XI Warm-Up Match Day 2 Live Score: Will Shubman Gill Return?
The India skipper missed Day 1 of the fixture after sustaining an injury to his right ring finger during a practice session. BCCI medical team is keeping a watch on him. India are set to bat on Day 2 of the match, and so Gill's return is under discussion. The update will be known in a while when India will take to bat.