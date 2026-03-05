IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: England Win Toss; Chose To Bowl
Published : March 5, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST|
Updated : March 5, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are up against England in the semifinal of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Both teams are up against each other in the third consecutive semifinal of the tournament after meeting in the semis in 2020 and 2024. Also, both teams have won two World Cup editions so far.
LIVE FEED
IND vs ENG Live Score: England chose to field after winning toss
England captain Harry Brook has chosen to field first, and the team is going in with one change. Jamie Overton has come in for Rehan Ahmed. India, on the other hand, are going in with an unchanged XI.
Playing XI
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs ENG Live Score: India leading the head to head record
Both teams have played 29 matches against each other, with India winning 17 and England winning 12.