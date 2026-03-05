IND vs ENG Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal: England Win Toss; Chose To Bowl

IND vs ENG Live Score: England chose to field after winning toss

England captain Harry Brook has chosen to field first, and the team is going in with one change. Jamie Overton has come in for Rehan Ahmed. India, on the other hand, are going in with an unchanged XI.

Playing XI

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah