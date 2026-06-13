India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Delayed, Rain Threat Looming Over Fixture
Published : June 13, 2026 at 12:37 PM IST|
Updated : June 13, 2026 at 12:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: India are all set to square off against Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series. Both teams had their last met in 2023 when India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in the World Cup clash. A total of four matches have been played between these teams, with India winning three matches while one ended in a tie. Shubman Gill and his team secured a dominant win recently over the visitors in the one-off Test and will be aiming to replicate that performance in the ODI series as well. Virat Kohli has been ruled out of the series due to an injury, and so all eyes will be on another senior batter, Rohit Sharma.
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India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Rain threat looming over 1st ODI
According to a report by AccuWeather at the time of writing, there is a strong rain probability between 1 PM and 3 PM. At 1 PM, there is a rain probability of 49 %. At 2 PM, it is 75 %, and by 3 PM it is 71 %. Notably, there is no rain probability from 7 PM. Also, the venue witnessed heavy rainfall a day before the day before the fixture.