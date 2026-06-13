India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss Delayed, Rain Threat Looming Over Fixture

India vs Afghanistan Live Score: Rain threat looming over 1st ODI

According to a report by AccuWeather at the time of writing, there is a strong rain probability between 1 PM and 3 PM. At 1 PM, there is a rain probability of 49 %. At 2 PM, it is 75 %, and by 3 PM it is 71 %. Notably, there is no rain probability from 7 PM. Also, the venue witnessed heavy rainfall a day before the day before the fixture.