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India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: India A Opt To Bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Starts With Four

IND A vs SL A live score
File photo: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : June 9, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST

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Updated : June 9, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST

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Hyderabad: India A will be up against Sri Lanka A in the first match of the tri-series involving these two teams along with Afghanistan A. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will command much of the attention as he is coming after putting in a stellar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The tournament could also prove significant for India A captain Tilak Varma.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi, who is coming on the back of a solid IPL season, will face a tough challenge. He will have to switch his playing style to adapt to the slower tracks in Sri Lanka after playing on flat decks in the IPL.

Tilak will be aiming to use this opportunity to grow as a leader. He had already captained the Hyderabad side in the domestic circuit and has also captained the India U-19 side during the World Cup held this year, where Sooryavnashi was also part of the series.

LIVE FEED

9:59 AM, 9 Jun 2026 (IST)

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: India win toss and chose to bat

India A have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the match. The spectators will be now exicted to see Sooryavanshi in action as he will step in to open the innings.

Playing XI

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Garuka Sanketh

Last Updated : June 9, 2026 at 10:10 AM IST

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