India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score, Tri Series 2026: India A Opt To Bat, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Starts With Four

India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: India win toss and chose to bat

India A have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the match. The spectators will be now exicted to see Sooryavanshi in action as he will step in to open the innings.

Playing XI

India A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma(c), Ayush Badoni, Anukul Roy, Suryansh Shedge, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam

Sri Lanka A: Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mohamed Shiraz, Garuka Sanketh