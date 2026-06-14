INDW vs PAKW Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Dismissed On 36; Score 123/5 From 16.1 Overs
Published : June 14, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST|
Updated : June 14, 2026 at 8:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: India women are up against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The rivalry will once again be reignited as the two arch-rivals meet in the World Cup encounter. India are dominant in the head-to-head matchup, winning 13 out of the 16 fixtures. on the other hand, Pakistan have won three fixtures.
India's no-handshake stance continued in this match as well. India won the toss and opted to bat first in the English conditions.
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IND W vs PAK W Live Score : Harmanpreet and Smiti trying to stage recvery
The duo of Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana have steadied the innings, but they need to up the ante now. India have managed to score just 65/2 from 10 overs, and they need both batters to step up to the situation.
IND W vs PAK W Live Score : India lose Shafali Verma And Jemimah Rodrigues
India had a disappointing start to the innings as they lost both Shafali Verma (6) and Jemimah Rodrigues (1) in the span of the first 20 deliveries. The team is facing some trouble in the opening match with a tumultous start.
IND W vs PAK W Live Score : Harmanpreet at third to play most matches in women T20 World Cup
Most Matches in Women’s T20 WCs
48 – Ellyse Perry (Australia)
42 – Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Alyssa Healy (Australia)
40 – Harmanpreet Kaur (India)*
IND W vs PAK W Live Score: India opt to bat after winning toss
India won the toss and have decided to bat first in the clash against Pakistan. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss that they will put up a decent total on the track, which is good to bat on. She confirmed that Bharti Fulmali will be part of the playing XI.
Playing XI
Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal.
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud