INDW vs PAKW Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Dismissed On 36; Score 123/5 From 16.1 Overs

IND W vs PAK W Live Score: India opt to bat after winning toss

India won the toss and have decided to bat first in the clash against Pakistan. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said at the toss that they will put up a decent total on the track, which is good to bat on. She confirmed that Bharti Fulmali will be part of the playing XI.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali(w), Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Tasmia Rubab, Sadia Iqbal.

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud