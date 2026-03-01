IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Toss To Take Place Soon
Hyderabad: India are up against West Indies at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in the last Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026. India are coming into the contest on back of a solid win against Zimbabwe while West Indies suffered a defeat against South Africa in their previous match. Following are the live updates for the Super 8 clash. The match is a virtual quarterfinal as winner will go in the semifinal while loser will be knocked out.
LIVE FEED
IND vs WI Live Updates: India vs West Indies head to head record
In the 30 T20Is played between the two teams, India have won 19 matches while West Indies have won a total of 10 fixtures. One match ended in no result. In the T20 World Cup, both teams have won two matches each out of the four contests they have played.