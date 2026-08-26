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IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Play Starts; India Aiming Two Quick Wickets To Enforce Follow-On

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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 26, 2026 at 9:26 AM IST

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Updated : August 26, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST

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Colombo: India are in a commanding position by the end of the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sri Lanka are on 265/8, and they need 39 runs to avoid a follow-on. India need only two wickets to enforce a follow-on, but Sonal Dinusha stands in their way with a knock of 85 runs. Sonal has been in brilliant form and has registered his third consecutive fifty-plus score. Now, the left-handed batter is heading towards a century, and if he does it, Sri Lanka might avoid the follow-on.

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9:16 AM, 26 Aug 2026 (IST)

IND vs SL Live Score: Rain threat looming over fourth day

The rain threat is looming over the proceedings on Day 4. It looks like India will have to battle against Sri Lanka as well as the rain. The probability of precipitation is 89%, and cloud cover is expected to reach 96%. The probability of precipitation during the afternoon is 70%, and the cloud cover is expected to be 98%.

Last Updated : August 26, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST

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