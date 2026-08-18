IND vs SL 1st Test: India Tighten Their Stranglehold On Galle Test On Day 4
Published : August 18, 2026 at 9:32 AM IST|
Updated : August 18, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
Hyderabad: India continued tightening their stranglehold on the first Test against Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the Galle Test as well. The team posted a target of 372 for the opposition and took several wickets before the close of the day's play. Rishabh Pant was the star of the show on the fourth day for the Indian team, scoring 66 runs from 69 deliveries. His knock helped the visitors set a target of more than 372 runs for the opposition.
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IND vs SL Live Score: India Need 6 Wickets To Win
Sri Lanka was poised at 84 for 4 in their second innings as India needed another six wickets for an outright win. The hosts needed another 288 runs to win, and it will be an uphill task for the batters.
India have a complete hold over the Test and have a chance to go 1 up in the series. The second Test will be played in Colombo at the Sinhalese Sports Club. When stumps were drawn, Dhananjay de Silva (31 not out) and Sonal Dinusha (25 not out) were holding fort.
IND vs SL Live Score: India hand target of 372 to Sri Lanka
KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal stitched a partnership of 65 runs for the second wicket, but after it was broken, India lost wickets at regular intervals after the dismissal of KL Rahul. Druv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are at the crease. Rishabh Pant scored a half-century and helped the team post a total of 193 with a knock of 66 runs from 69 deliveries. Now Sri Lanka have to chase a target of 372 for Sri Lanka.
IND vs SL Live Score: India suffer an early blow
India got off to a shaky start to the innings as opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed on a duck in the first over. The delivery was bowled outside off by Asitha Fernando and the batter went chasing for the ball. In the end, he bottom edged it and was dismissed on duck.
IND vs SL Live Score: Rain threat looms over penultimate day
Although there isn't much in the way, a shower is expected in the opening hour of play. It is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, which might assist the fast bowlers. There is a 56% chance of rain at 10 am, and it drops to 20% by 1 PM.