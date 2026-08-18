IND vs SL 1st Test: India Tighten Their Stranglehold On Galle Test On Day 4

IND vs SL Live Score: India Need 6 Wickets To Win

Sri Lanka was poised at 84 for 4 in their second innings as India needed another six wickets for an outright win. The hosts needed another 288 runs to win, and it will be an uphill task for the batters.

India have a complete hold over the Test and have a chance to go 1 up in the series. The second Test will be played in Colombo at the Sinhalese Sports Club. When stumps were drawn, Dhananjay de Silva (31 not out) and Sonal Dinusha (25 not out) were holding fort.