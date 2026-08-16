IND vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant And Devdutt Padikkal Start Proceedings
Published : August 16, 2026 at 9:19 AM IST|
Updated : August 16, 2026 at 2:52 PM IST
Galle: India put themselves in a commanding position on Day 1 of the first Test, posting 288/2 thanks to a hundred from Devdutt Padikkal. The left-handed batter scored 131 runs and is on the crease with Rishabh Pant batting at the other end. KL Rahul also played a key role on the opening day but was retired hurt after scoring 77 runs as he suffered muscle spasms and had to be assisted by the physio to walk back to the pavilion. The Indian spectators will be keen to see whether Rahul returns to bat on the second day.
Also, the pitch offered turn from Day 1, and so it will start to get tougher to bat on as the game progresses.
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IND vs SL Live Score: Rain becomes the villain on Day 2
Rain has become the antagonist on the second day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. No Single delivery has been bowled yet and the answer to when the play will start still remains uncertain with rain falling at frequent intervals.
IND vs SL Live Score: Rain delays start of the match
The start of the play on Day 2 has been delayed due to rain. It is expected to be that sort of day when the rain will interfere with the game at regular intervals. Notably, on Day 1 also some overs were lost due to rain.
IND vs SL Live Score: Will KL Rahul return to bat on Day 2?
The statement from the India batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, had an air of optimism. "KL batted really well, was getting cramps everywhere. fine now,” Kotak told reporters after the day’s play. So, the call depends on team management whether they want to take risk of sending KL Rahul to bat despite India being in a commanding position.