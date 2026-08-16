IND vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rishabh Pant And Devdutt Padikkal Start Proceedings

IND vs SL Live Score: Will KL Rahul return to bat on Day 2?

The statement from the India batting coach, Sitanshu Kotak, had an air of optimism. "KL batted really well, was getting cramps everywhere. fine now,” Kotak told reporters after the day’s play. So, the call depends on team management whether they want to take risk of sending KL Rahul to bat despite India being in a commanding position.