India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: India Take 178-Run Lead In First Innings At Stumps On Day 3
Published : August 17, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 5:15 PM IST
Galle: The first Test of the two-match series between India and Sri Lanka has commenced in Galle from August 15, and India are in a commanding position. The team got bundled out for 462 and then bundled out Sri Lanka for 284. Devdutt Padikkal (167), KL Rahul (82) and Dhruv Jurel (51) played a crucial role for India during their innings with the bat. The spinners capitalised on the bowling-friendly conditions and helped the team take a lead of 178 runs in the first innings. Manav Suthar picked up four wickets while Ravindra Jadeja Scalped Three wickets. A few overs were left to close the day, but the occurrence of rain meant that the umpires called Stumps.
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India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: India bundled out Sri Lanka on 284
Indian cricket team took a 178-run lead in the first innings as they wrapped up the opposition on 284. Manav Suthar picked four wickets while Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets. Sonal was dismissed as soon as he scored a century, and the other wickets were just a formality as the lower-order batters of the Lankan side had to face vicious turn from the Indian spinner.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja becomes second Indian to complete 4k plus runs and more than 350 wickets in Tests
India spinner Ravindra Jadeja completed 350 wickets in Test cricket and became only the second Indian to score more than 4000 Test runs and 350-plus scalps after Kapil Dev in Test cricket. Meanwhile Sonal scored a century and helped the Lankan side avoid getting a follow-on.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Niroshan Dickwella dismissed by Prasidh Krishna on 80
The duo of Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha formed a 146-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Dickwella scored 80 runs, and the duo seemed to be taking the fixture away from the Indian team. However, Prasidh Krishna provided a crucial breakthrough with a delivery outside off.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Both Niroshan Dickwella And Sonal Dinusha score fifties
India had reduced Sri Lanka to 90/5 with the spinners bowling in an impressive manner. However, Niroshan Dickwella and Sonal Dinusha staged a recovery by forging a solid partnership. Both of them have scored fifties, and the duo is now turning the tide of the game by scoring 51 and 54 runs repsectively so far.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Indian spinners wreak havoc in opening session
The spinners are getting a lot of turn from the surface, and the Indian spinners have capitalised on that superbly. India lost their final wicket on just the fourth ball of the day and were bundled out on 462. Coming in to bat, Sri Lankan batters were found to be clueless against the Indian spinners, and they were reduced to 99/5 at Lunch. Manav Suthar picked two wickets while Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked one wicket each.
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Rain Threat looming over the contest
According to the weather forecast, there is an 83% probability of rain, and so it can interrupt the game throughout the day. Yesterday, a lot of overs were also washed out. So, the team will be eyeing declaration as soon as possible to wrap up the opposition innings.