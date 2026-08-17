India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: India Take 178-Run Lead In First Innings At Stumps On Day 3

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score: Indian spinners wreak havoc in opening session

The spinners are getting a lot of turn from the surface, and the Indian spinners have capitalised on that superbly. India lost their final wicket on just the fourth ball of the day and were bundled out on 462. Coming in to bat, Sri Lankan batters were found to be clueless against the Indian spinners, and they were reduced to 99/5 at Lunch. Manav Suthar picked two wickets while Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked one wicket each.