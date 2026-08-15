IND vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Devdutt Padikkal And KL Rahul Both Complete Half-Centuries
Published : August 15, 2026 at 9:41 AM IST|
Updated : August 15, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Galle: India are up against Sri Lanka on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, aiming to start the two-match Test series with a win. India captain Shubman Gill won the toss in the series opener at the Galle International Stadium and chose to bat. The series is part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, and so it is a crucial series for both teams. Keshara Nuwantha has earned his international debut as the Sri Lanka captain named in the playing XI. India are going in with the same XI as the last match.
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IND vs SL Live Score: Padikkal completes fifty, Rahul giving solid support from other end
Devdutt Padikkal and KL Rahul have formed a brilliant partnership after the fall of the first wicket. The former completed his fifty in 81 deliveries, but Rahul has been slow from the other end. Despite opening the innings, Rahul is yet to reach to his fifty.
IND vs SL Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets out after a steady start
India got off to a steady start as both the openers built a solid partnership of 47 runs, out of which Jaiswal scored 32. However, a mix-up between the two Indian batters resulted in the dismissal of Jaiswal. KL Rahul took off for a single, but Jaiswal lost his footing after a collision with the bowler. Rahul was backing off then, but Jaiswal took a step forward, hinting at the will to take a single. However, he turned back to his end, and both the batters ended up at the non-striker's end.
IND vs SL Live Score: India become third team to play 600 men's Tests
India have become only the third team to feature in 600 men's Tests with the first Test against Sri Lanka. England and Australia are the only other teams to play more than 600 red-ball games.
Most Men's Tests played
1097 - England
883 - Australia
600* - India
596 - West Indies
487 - New Zealand
IND vs SL Live Score: India opt to bat after winning toss
India won the toss and chose to bat. Sri Lanka have handed off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha an international debut. India are going in with an unchanged XI from the last match.
Playing XI
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
Sri Lanka: : Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando