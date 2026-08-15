IND vs SL Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Devdutt Padikkal And KL Rahul Both Complete Half-Centuries

IND vs SL Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal gets out after a steady start

India got off to a steady start as both the openers built a solid partnership of 47 runs, out of which Jaiswal scored 32. However, a mix-up between the two Indian batters resulted in the dismissal of Jaiswal. KL Rahul took off for a single, but Jaiswal lost his footing after a collision with the bowler. Rahul was backing off then, but Jaiswal took a step forward, hinting at the will to take a single. However, he turned back to his end, and both the batters ended up at the non-striker's end.