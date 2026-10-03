IND vs PAK Live Score, Asian Games Cricket Final: India Suffer Early Blow; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Dismissed On 15
Published : October 3, 2026 at 9:35 AM IST|
Updated : October 3, 2026 at 10:17 AM IST
India are up against Pakistan in the final of the men's cricket at the Asian Gamess 2026 at the Nisshin, Japan. The T20I matchup between the two teams is heavily dominated by the Indian team winning 14 while Pakistan have won 3. Also, India have emerged triumphant in the last six meetings between the two countries. India have stormed in the semi-final after bowling out Sri Lanka at the total of 45. Pakistan beat Bangaldesh in the semis and these two teams will now try their best to clinch the gold.
India have arrived in Japan with the star power including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Jasprit Bumrah and the experience factor might play heavily in India's favour. Sahibzada Farhan will be central to Pakistan's hopes as he has a good record against India.
India might bring Arshdeep Singh into the playing XI for the important clash. In the previous edition, India had won the gold as the final against Afghanistan was wsahed out and they emerged triumphant on basis of the superior rankings.
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IND vs PAK Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dismissed on 15
The Indian openers got off to a flying start but Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dimissed in the third over of the innings in an attempt to play a reverse sweep. He nicked the ball in that adventorous attempt and Saim Ayub got the wicket of the Indian batter.
IND vs PAK Live Score: Playing XI of both the teams
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah
IND vs PAK Live Score: India opt to bat after winning toss
India have opted to bat after winning the toss in the final against Pakistan. They will now aim to pile up a decent target and put Pakistan under pressure. In the previous match, the same startegy worked for India and they will aim to replicate it this time as well.