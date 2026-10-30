IND vs NZ Live Score, 4th T20I: Fourth Toss Win For Shreyas Iyer; India Chose To Bowl With Two Changes

IND vs NZ Live Score: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a place in Playing XI

Selecting a playing XI for Team India for the fourth T20I has become a headache. With Ishan Kishan now fit, the team management will have a selection dilemma. Ishan Kishan is now fit, so they will have to choose between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson. In the previous match, Sanju Samson came in to bat at number 3 in Wellington to make way for Suryavanshi. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive start in that match has strengthened his case for a place in the top order. Suryavanshi's 45 runs off 19 balls in Wellington and, along with Abhishek, added 118 runs in the powerplay, the most runs scored by any team in a men's T20I.