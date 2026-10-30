IND vs NZ Live Score, 4th T20I: Fourth Toss Win For Shreyas Iyer; India Chose To Bowl With Two Changes
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:57 AM IST|
Updated : October 30, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand fourth T20I match. The two teams will face each other at Eden Park in Auckland, where all tickets have already been sold out. The New Zealand Cricket Board announced two days ago that more than 40,000 spectators would be expected to attend the fourth match. India leads the five-match series 3-0. India will look to secure a clean sweep by winning today's match, while New Zealand will need to win today's match to salvage their reputation. Stay tuned to the ETV Bharat Sports team's live page for every minute update on the match.
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IND vs NZ Live Score: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi get a place in Playing XI
Selecting a playing XI for Team India for the fourth T20I has become a headache. With Ishan Kishan now fit, the team management will have a selection dilemma. Ishan Kishan is now fit, so they will have to choose between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson. In the previous match, Sanju Samson came in to bat at number 3 in Wellington to make way for Suryavanshi. Vaibhav Suryavanshi's explosive start in that match has strengthened his case for a place in the top order. Suryavanshi's 45 runs off 19 balls in Wellington and, along with Abhishek, added 118 runs in the powerplay, the most runs scored by any team in a men's T20I.