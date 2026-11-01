IND vs NZ Live Score, 4th T20I: India Lose Both Openers ; Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan At Crease
Published : November 1, 2026 at 11:48 AM IST|
Updated : November 1, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
India are up against New Zealand by 3-1 in the five-match T20I series, and the last match is set to take place at Seddon Park, Hamilton. After losing the series, New Zealand scripted a dominating win in the fourth T20I. New Zealand will be aiming to earn a consolation win while the visitors will aim to bag the series 4-1.
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IND vs NZ Live Score: India lose both openers; Kishan And Shreyas Iyer staging recovery
India have lost both openers, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, early in the innings. Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer are at the crease, and they will have the responsibility to stage a recovery for Men in Blue. India are 37/2 after five overs, but the team needs to keep a balance between keeping wickets and steering the run rate.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Abhishek Sharma dismissed on 1
India are batting first for the first time in the series, and their batters haven't been able to free their arms with ease. Jacob Duffy troubled Samson with seam movement in the first over, and Abhishek was dismissed after scoring just one run in an attempt to play a big hit.
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand chose to bowl; India make two changes to playing XI
New Zealand have won the toss for the first time in the series and have chosen to bowl. Also, they have made one change in the Playing XI with the inclusion of Blair Tickner. India, on the other hand, have made two changes as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakaravarthy returned to the playing XI, replacing Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel.
Playing XI
India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
IND vs NZ Live Score: Will Shreyas Iyer continue streak of winning tosses
Shreyas Iyer has won the toss in all four matches played earlier in the series, and every time he has chosen to bowl. It will be interesting to know whether he choses the option of batting first if India win the toss.
IND vs NZ Live Score: India dominate head to head matchup
A total of 35 matches were played between the two teams. India have emerged triumphant in 22 matches, while New Zealand have won 12 matches in the contest between the two teams. One match was tied.