IND vs NZ Live Score, 4th T20I: India Lose Both Openers ; Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan At Crease

IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand chose to bowl; India make two changes to playing XI

New Zealand have won the toss for the first time in the series and have chosen to bowl. Also, they have made one change in the Playing XI with the inclusion of Blair Tickner. India, on the other hand, have made two changes as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Varun Chakaravarthy returned to the playing XI, replacing Mayank Yadav and Axar Patel.

Playing XI

India: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner