IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India Take Unassailble 3-0 Lead Thanks To Abhishek Sharma's 35-Ball Ton
Published : October 27, 2026 at 12:01 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 3:49 PM IST
India sealed the five-match T20I series against New Zealand with a six-wicket win on Tuesday in Wellington. A carnage from the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi helped the team chase the target of 199 runs in just 13.2 overs. Abhishek was the star of the show as he scored 113 runs from just 38 deliveries, shattering multiple records on his way. Sooryavanshi scored 45 runs from only 19 balls and formed an opening stand of 133 runs. The duo had already made the chase in reach, and for the other batters it was just a formality. An outside edge from Naman Dhir's bat raced towards the boundary, and India took a 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.
Batting first, New Zealand posted a total of 198/3 thanks to a sensational fifty from Daryl Mitchell. The right-handed batter played an unbeaten 89 runs from 52 deliveries and guided the team to a decent total.
New Zealand lost a wicket early in the form of Tim Seifert (2), but the duo of Mitchell and Finn Allen (40) joined hands to add 86 runs for the second wicket. Another key partnership for New Zealand came after they were reduced to 123/3 as Mitchell and Bevon Jacobs added 75 runs from 48 deliveries for the fourth wicket.
Arshdeep Singh was the most effective bowler for India as he conceded only 33 runs from four overs during his spell.
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IND vs NZ Live Score: India win the match by six wickets
A sensational hitting from the duo of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, and they not only shattered records during their opening partnership but also ensured India's win. Abhishek scored 113 runs off 38 deliveries, while Sooryavanshi scored 45 runs from only 19 balls. The duo formed an opening stand of 133 runs from just 7.1 overs.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Abhishek dismissed after sensational batting display
Abhishek Sharma scored his fourth century in the T20 international and also his 14th in T20 cricket. The left-handed batter completed his ton in just 35 balls and was dismissed after playing a knock of 113 runs from 38 deliveries, laced with 11 sixes.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Highest powerplay score in Men's T20Is
The Indian duo of Sooryavanshi and Abhishek amassed 118 runs in the powerplay, and it is the highest score in the first six overs, surpassing the previous highest of 116 by Romania against Serbia in 2021.
100-plus totals Overs 1-6 in Men’s T20Is
118/0 - India vs New Zealand, Wellington, 2026
116/0 - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021 (5.4 overs)
113/1 - Australia vs Scotland, Edinburgh, 2024
103/1 - Zimbabwe vs Gambia, Nairobi (RSC), 2024
102/0 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023
IND vs NZ Live Score: Fastest team 100 by India
The Indian opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson accumulated 100 runs from just five overs and it is the fastest Team century in the T20Is.
Fastest team 100s in T20Is
5 overs - IND vs NZ, Wellington, 2026
5.2 overs - Romania vs Serbia, Sofia, 2021
5.3 overs - SA vs WI, Centurion, 2023
5.3 overs - AUS vs SCOT, Edinburgh, 2024
5.5 overs - ZIM vs GAM, Nairobi, 2024
5.5 overs - ENG vs SA, Old Trafford, 2025
IND vs NZ Live Score: Abhishek And Sooryavanshi dealing only in boundaries and sixes
The Indian pair has got to an explosive start as they are playing big hits with ease. The side boundaries are small here, and the Indian batters have unleashed their IPL version as soon as they took measure of the side boundaries. The duo have amassed 84/0 from four overs and they are hitting only boundaries and sixes.
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand hands target of 199 runs to India
The first innings is over, and Daryl Mitchell was the star of the show. Daryl Mitchell scored an unbeaten 89 runs from 52 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and five sixes. Bevon Jacobs also chipped in with an unbeaten 39 runs from 23 deliveries. Arshdeep Singh was the most effective bowler for the Indian team conceding just 33 runs from four overs while taking one wicket.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Daryl Mitchell And Finn Allen set foot on pedestal
The Indian pace bowlers were extracting swing for the first three to four overs, but it stopped moving as soon as New Zealand batters started putting them under pressure with big hits. The side boundaries are small at this venue, and the duo of Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen took full advantage of it, adding 86 runs from 43 deliveries for the second wicket. Allen was dismissed on 40, but Mitchell is playing big hits to up the ante of the innings.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Indian bowlers getting a lot of swing from surface
Indian pace duo of Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar got a lot of swing in the initial overs, and the former dismissed Tim Seifert as well. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar is turning out to be expensive once again, as he leaked 16 runs in the third over, including two sixes. The comeback man is having a tough time, and the Indian pacer has failed to live up to all the hype around his return so far.
IND vs NZ Live Score: India opt to bowl after winning the toss
India have won the toss thrice in a row, and Shreyas Iyer has chosen to bowl. India have opted for an unchanged XI while New Zealand has made three changes. Matthew Fisher, Kyle Jamieson and Adam Milne have been included in the playing XI, while Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson and Nathan Smith are out of the XI.
Playing XI of both teams
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher
IND vs NZ Live Score: head to head record between both the teams
India holds the upper hand in the head-to-head record. So far, a total of 33 T20 matches have been played between the two teams; India has won 21, while New Zealand has secured 11 victories, with one match ending in a no result. In New Zealand, the two sides have faced each other 14 times—India has won 9, the hosts have won 4, and one match ended in a tie. However, the visiting side trails New Zealand in Wellington; India has played 3 matches at this venue, suffering defeat in two of them.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Squads for third T20I
India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper).
New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevan Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner, Matthew Fisher, Devon Conway.