IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: India Take Unassailble 3-0 Lead Thanks To Abhishek Sharma's 35-Ball Ton

IND vs NZ Live Score: Daryl Mitchell And Finn Allen set foot on pedestal

The Indian pace bowlers were extracting swing for the first three to four overs, but it stopped moving as soon as New Zealand batters started putting them under pressure with big hits. The side boundaries are small at this venue, and the duo of Daryl Mitchell and Finn Allen took full advantage of it, adding 86 runs from 43 deliveries for the second wicket. Allen was dismissed on 40, but Mitchell is playing big hits to up the ante of the innings.