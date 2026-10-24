IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: India Take 2-0 Series Lead With Four-Wicket Win
Published : October 24, 2026 at 11:58 AM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
The Indian team took a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series with a four-wicket win over New Zealand at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. If the series opener was an entertainer, this one was a thriller. The fixture kept tilting both ways till the duo of Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy helped India cross the finish line in the end. New Zealand posted 180/5 while batting first, and India chased the target with four wickets to spare.
For New Zealand, Glenn Phillips was the highest run-scorer with a knock of 70 runs from just 43 balls, while Bevon Jacobs amassed 58 runs from 46 deliveries. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Prince Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy picked one wicket each.
In response, India chased the target with four wickets to spare thanks to a spectacular knock from Tilak Varma (51 Not Out) and key contributions from Naman Dhir (31) and Reddy (26 Not Out). India have now taken a 2-0 lead and will have a chance to seal the series by winning the third fixture.
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IND vs NZ Live Score: Tilak-Reddy chase 68 runs in last five overs
The chips were down for the Indian team, and the equation looked tough for them considering the sluggish nature of the surface. However, the duo of Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy stitched a crucial partnership to tilt the game in India's way. Tilak smashed fifty while Reddy smacked with a strike rate of 200. Tilak played a knock of 51 runs from 26 deliveries, while Reddy scored 26 runs from 13 deliveries.
The encounter went down to the wire, and India emerged triumphant in the thrilling contest.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Half of the Indian team back in the pavillion
After the Indian openers gave a strong start to the Indian team, they have lost wickets at regular intervals. Mitchell Santner has been terrific with his mix-ups, and the sluggish nature of the pitch has also helped him take three wickets. India are now in deep trouble with Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma at the crease, and they need to take the Men in Blue over the finish line.
IND vs NZ Live Score: India openers give another steady start
Despite Sooryavanshi getting a place in the playing XI, India continued with the set opening combination of Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson. The first over was a maiden over by Matt Henry, but the Indian openers started switching gears after playing cautiously for the first two overs.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Phillips-Jacobs Duo recover innings with 116-run partnership
The New Zealand duo of Bevon Jacobs and Glenn Phillips recovered the innings for New Zealand with a partnership of 116 runs from 76 deliveries. New Zealand were reeling at 41/3, but the pair took them to 157/4. Also, Bhuvneshwar leaking 18 runs in the 16th over boosted the run rate of the opposition.
IND vs NZ Live Score: New Zealand restricted to 66/3 from 10 overs
Indian bowlers have bowled in tight areas and have restricted the New Zealand batters from freeing their arms. Also, Prince Yadav struck in his very first over, dismissing Finn Allen off 16. They will now have to rebuild the innings and take the team towards a decent total.
IND vs NZ Live Score: India lose two wickets, Allen and Phillips steadying the innings
Both Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked one wicket each for the Indian side as Tim Seifert and Daryl Mitchell walked back to the pavillion. Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen are now staging a recovery. The pitch seems to be sluggish in nature today as compared to the series opener. Bhuvneshwar was economical in his first two overs, but he leaked 17 runs in his third over.
IND vs NZ Live Score: India become only second team to play 300 T20I
India have become only the second side to play 300 T20 matches, after Pakistan, who have played a total of 304 matches so far. New Zealand is in third place with 269 T20Is. West Indies is in fourth place with 260 T20Is.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Playing XI of both the teams
India: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson.
IND vs NZ Live Score: India chose to bowl, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi comes in playing XI
India skipper Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl after winning the toss. Also, they have made two changes to the playing XI. The Men in Blue have brought in Sooryavanshi in palce of Ishan Kishan and Mayank Yadav has been replaced with Prince Yadav. Also, New Zealand has made one change bringing in Jacob Duffy for Adam Milne.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Will Sooryavanshi get a spot in the playing XI?
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak had hinted before the match that Sooryavanshi might get a chance in the playing XI if Kishan misses out.
“If Ishan doesn’t play, unless he recovers completely, as the medical team will advise, Vaibhav could definitely step in for him. He is one of the strongest contenders," Kotak had said in the press conference.