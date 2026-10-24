IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Live Score: India Take 2-0 Series Lead With Four-Wicket Win

IND vs NZ Live Score: Tilak-Reddy chase 68 runs in last five overs

The chips were down for the Indian team, and the equation looked tough for them considering the sluggish nature of the surface. However, the duo of Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy stitched a crucial partnership to tilt the game in India's way. Tilak smashed fifty while Reddy smacked with a strike rate of 200. Tilak played a knock of 51 runs from 26 deliveries, while Reddy scored 26 runs from 13 deliveries.

The encounter went down to the wire, and India emerged triumphant in the thrilling contest.