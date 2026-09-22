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IND vs JPN Live Score: Wait For The Toss Continues; Next Inspection At 11:45 AM IST

ind vs japan live score
India vs Japan live score (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 10:26 AM IST

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Updated : September 22, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

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India will be up against Japan in the historic T20I match between the two sides at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, September 22. The Suzuki Cup match will commence at 9:30 AM IST, and it will serve as a preparatory game for both teams ahead of the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket event. Shreyas Iyer and Co. are entering the series on the back of a 3-0 series sweep over Afghanistan, and the world champions will aim to continue their winning momentum in the fixture as well.

Japan will be captained by their leading T20I run-scorer Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming. However, rain remains a concern for the match, considering the weather report of the clash. Also, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has been the young sensation emerging in Indian cricket.

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11:01 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

IND vs JPN Live Score: Wait for the toss continues

There should have been an inspection by now, according to the reports which were flooding in from the match venue. However, there are still no signs of the game starting anytime soon. The Indian cricketers are playing football and warming up before the match.

10:21 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

IND vs JPN Live Score: Another delay in toss

The toss for the historic T20I between India and Japan has been further delayed. The next pitch inspection will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

10:19 AM, 22 Sep 2026 (IST)

IND vs JPN Live Score: Toss Inspection at 9:45 AM IST

The wet outfield has pushed the start of the match, and the ground inspection will now take place at 9:45 AM IST.

Last Updated : September 22, 2026 at 11:15 AM IST

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IND VS JAPAN T20
IND VS JAPAN T20 STREAMING
INDIA VERSUS JAPAN T20
JAPAN VS INDIA LIVE
IND VS JAPAN T20I LIVE

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