IND vs IRE Live Score, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh And Harshit Rana Strikes; Ireland Lose Two Wickets In First Three Overs
Published : June 28, 2026 at 5:21 PM IST|
Updated : June 28, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: After scripting an upset in the first T20I against India, Ireland will be aiming to secure a historic series win over the visitors with a victory in Belfast. India, on the other hand are coming into the contest after facing a setback of losing against a team which is much lower than them in the rankings in the first T20I they played after winning the T20 World Cup 2026. India will need to rebuild, but all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as many are sensing his likely debut.
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IND vs IRE Live Score : India win toss and chose to bowl
India captain Shreyas Iyer have won the toss and chose to bowl. Prince Yaadav and Shreyansh Shedge are set to make their debut. Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna have made a place for themselves in the playing XI. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's wait for his international debut continues.
Playing XI
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard
IND vs IRE Live Score : Belfast weather report for second T20I
The weather forecast for Belfast on Sunday evening (June 28) is typical of a Northern Ireland summer. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures are expected to be around 15°C at the start of the match at 6:00 PM IST. Therefore, the weather is expected to be good, with no disruptions expected during the match.